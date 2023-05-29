Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PC/Console) Review

Full Review

After the explosive finale of Fallen Order, Cal Kestis is back in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. The boys and girls of Respawn Entertainment have been working harder than an Ewok’s comb, taking what made Star Wars: Fallen Order the triumph it was and building upon it with fresh ideas to give even more depth, further immersing the player, as they explore the sprawling lands of outer space.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor – Storyline

After defeating Trilla in the last outing and destroying the Holocron that was set to expose hidden Force-sensitive children, Cal is back and continuing his struggle to stay one step ahead of the Empire as they seek to destroy the Jedi order, once and for all.

Along the way, you will meet familiar faces and forge new alliances as you step up and take a stand against the Empire’s tyrannical grip.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is Full of New Features

As much as we enjoyed its predecessor, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is leaps and bounds ahead of the 2019 game. It’s crystal clear that Respawn Entertainment thought long and hard about how they could improve on Fallen Order and the results are beyond anything we could even have hoped to expect.

More stances open up the combat and allow for far more tactical approaches. The three from Fallen Order are still available to use in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and two further lightsaber configurations become available during the game.

Side quests called ‘Rumors’ are now available, offering welcome deviations from the core storyline. Completing these quests unlocks clothing, lightsaber parts, and a whole manner of other customization parts for Cal, BD-1, and the Mantis.

Cal now has access to a grapple gun. This massively opens up the maps, while paving the way for puzzles as you try and navigate the labyrinth-like worlds — it also feels super-cool to use.

Pressing the RS and LS buttons (on a console) will activate Force Slow. While this doesn’t last very long, it can really help to get you out of a pickle in the jediest (new word?) of ways.

Force Pull now lets you hold enemies suspended in the air. Looking similar to Mr. Vader’s Choke Hold, it’s always a rewarding way to dispose of your adversaries.

“These are not the droids you’re looking for” – Cal can now use the Jedi Mind Trick. As well as making you feel like a bona fide Jedi, it’s also pretty useful when faced with swarms of enemies.

These are just a few of the new features that make it a cut above the 2019 game. It’s like Fallen Order on bull (or Ranok) testosterone; just about everything has been improved this time around, making Star Wars: Jedi Survivor an absolutely essential title in any fan’s collection.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor – Summary

With the multitude of new features and fresh Jedi abilities, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor plays far better than its predecessor. By opening up the playthroughs with an abundance of side-quests to get your teeth stuck into, there’s a lot more on offer as you play through the game, especially if you’re a completionist or a player that likes to explore everything a game has to offer.

The new abilities work wonders to make you feel like an ass-kicking Jedi and allow you to get creative with your kills, especially when more stances are unlocked. Everything you know and loved about Star Wars’ new game franchise is still there to enjoy. However, there is so much more added to give the game real depth and add more time to enjoy a truly remarkable action-adventure title.