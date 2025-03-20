Wyrmhall: Brush and Banter (PC) Review

Developed and published by Leafy Games, Wyrmhall: Brush and Banter takes us on a journey far beyond the bounds of sanity and into unearthly realms of strange creatures, magical beings and ridiculously dangerous artifacts.

With just a few short hours of game time to offer, Wyrmhall: Brush and Banter may seem a little expensive with its $10 price tag. However, with such a diverse range of interesting characters to meet along the way, this heartwarming title makes up for what it lacks in longevity with some unforgettable characters and an interesting concept.

Gameplay

The concept of Wyrmhall: Brush and Banter will never sound great on paper, but it will doubtlessly surprise you nonetheless. What we’re here offered is a relaxing experience that keeps you gripped with a relatively quick pace and even throws the odd spanner into the works.

Yes, Wyrmhall: Brush and Banter can be beaten in around three to four hours, but there’s so much crammed into the short-lived experience that you will watch the final credits roll in the safe knowledge that that $10 was spent well.

The game opens with you accepting a job offer for a seven-day week at a kiosk booth that offers a cleaning service specializing in the charms and trinkets of the fantastical lands.

While many of the jobs you take on are straightforward run-of-the-mill clean-ups, a few of your customers request dangerous objects to be cleaned along with worrying instructions like “whatever you do, don’t touch the claw bits”, “don’t even hover over the prongy bits” and other troubling yet lifesaving advice.

Of course, you have the tools of your new trade at hand to help you make the array of strange, mysterious and often dangerous objects: a wire brush for those tough bits of grime, a wiping cloth for…wiping, a bag to collect those troublesome mites and later a pair of pliers to pull stubborn slugs from the surfaces.

Furthermore, with a lack of any sort of time limit you can play the game at your own pace, taking pride in your work and absorbing the magical atmosphere that Wyrmhall: Brush and Banter conjures up so well.

Different Ending Depending on Performance

As I have only played the game once (so far), I’ve not experienced this myself (yet), but having read there are a variety of different endings to enjoy, I’m curious to know how the game would have played out if I played it a little differently on my one brief play through.

There’s no doubt that I’ll be journeying back into Wyrmhall in the not-so-distant future, meaning the longevity will increase by 100% with every ending available.

System Requirements

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i3 (7th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1050 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5 (9th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 1 GB available space

Summary

While Wyrmhall: Brush and Banter may seem a little expensive for a game that – on the surface – lasts for just a couple of hours, you should consider the multiple endings and, more importantly, the bizarre world Leafy Games have brought us here and all the weird and wonderful beings that populate it.

Wyrmhall: Brush and Banter is available now on PC and is priced at $10.