DekaDuck (PC) Review

I’ll admit that I didn’t expect much going into DekaDuck. Looking at the screenshots, it seemed like one of those indie games you load up for half an hour before moving on to something else. Instead, I found myself sticking around longer than I expected. It’s not because the game is packed with groundbreaking ideas, but because it knows exactly what it’s trying to be and never really pretends to be anything else.

You play as, unsurprisingly, a duck. From there, you’re thrown into a colorful little adventure that mixes platforming, exploration, and light puzzle-solving without ever becoming overly complicated. It’s the sort of game you can pick up after a long day and just enjoy without feeling like you need to memorize dozens of mechanics or spend hours reading tutorials.

That simplicity ends up being one of its biggest strengths.

A Nice Change of Pace

Games don’t always have to be massive open worlds or 100-hour RPGs. Sometimes it’s refreshing to play something that’s just… fun. DekaDuck has that sort of energy. The controls are easy to pick up, movement feels responsive, and before long you’re hopping around levels collecting items and looking for little secrets tucked away in corners.

The game never really rushes you either. You can take your time exploring, and there’s enough hidden around each area to reward anyone who likes poking around instead of sprinting straight to the finish.

It’s all very easygoing.

Full of Personality

The thing I liked most was probably the overall charm. The world feels bright, colorful, and full of little details that give it personality without constantly drawing attention to themselves.

Even the animations have plenty of character. Watching your feathered hero bounce around the environment never really gets old, and there’s a light-hearted feel to everything that makes it difficult not to smile every now and then.

It doesn’t rely on constant jokes or over-the-top writing either. Instead, it lets the visuals and overall atmosphere do most of the work.

Not Everything Lands

That isn’t to say it’s perfect.

The gameplay can become a little repetitive during longer sessions. Once you’ve seen most of what the game has to offer, there aren’t many surprises waiting around the corner. The basic gameplay remains enjoyable, but I did find myself wishing for a few extra mechanics or ideas to keep things feeling fresh.

The difficulty also stays fairly gentle throughout.

Which is great if you’re looking for something relaxing, but players wanting a serious challenge may finish the game wishing it had pushed them a little harder.

Still, I don’t think that’s really what DekaDuck is trying to do.

Easy to Recommend

Performance was solid throughout my time with the game. Everything ran smoothly, loading was quick, and I didn’t come across any technical issues worth mentioning.

The soundtrack also deserves a nod. It fits the cheerful atmosphere nicely without becoming repetitive or distracting, and it helps create the sort of cozy vibe the rest of the game is aiming for.

Most importantly, I simply enjoyed spending time with it.

Not every indie game needs a huge twist or revolutionary mechanic. Sometimes having polished controls, a charming world, and a likeable main character is enough.

Final Thoughts

DekaDuck isn’t trying to reinvent platformers, and honestly, it’s better for it.

It knows exactly what kind of experience it wants to deliver – a laid-back, colorful adventure that’s easy to pick up and difficult not to like. Sure, it could probably use a little more variety as things go on, but I finished my time with the game wearing a smile, and that’s worth something.

If you’re after a fun little indie to unwind with over a few evenings, DekaDuck is well worth wadding into.