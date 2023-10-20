Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine (PC) Review

Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine is the latest game to be released by Asmodev. With the demo now available, I thought it was high time for me to share my thoughts surrounding this pretty bizarre title.

The Weird and Sometimes Wonderful World of Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine

Stepping awkwardly into the quintessential high heels of a social media influencer, you set out with the mere intentions of setting the record straight. Quella has recently had her social media accounts closed down due to her adoring public making complaints about the integrity of her content.

Getting the message that people don’t tend to believe in werewolves, she sets out to show her remaining followers (presumably on different platforms to the one that was closed down) an ordinary day in her life by going to a small motel in the back of beyond.

On arrival, you meet a snowman at the reception desk (which seems totally normal in this madcap world) and with an attitude that doesn’t really befit a front of house worker, he books you in and gives your your keys.

After settling into your room for the night by unpacking various ornaments, framed pictures and a horned balaclava; as we all do when we our staying away from home, there’s a rat-a-tat-tat on the door and you answer it to see a moustachioed gentleman named Professor Einstein who gifts you with a vacuum cleaner (of all things) while telling you you will thank him later for his unorthodox gift.

Just as you think the day can’t get any weirder, you are yet again proven wrong as you receive another gentleman caller – this time in the frosty form of the receptionist snowman, who invites you to dinner. Having nothing better to do, you find the dining hall to see both of your visitors and a shifty dude in a tank top.

There’s Crime Afoot in Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine

After being served with a deliciously appetizing plate of snow, you go to your car to get your purse and pay for the dinner to find you have become the victim of a robbery and your purse is gone. Returning to your room reveals this isn’t the only crime you have had committed against you as your room has also been turned over. Cue the shift guy with a shiftier taste in fashion who invites himself into your room and casts a keen eye other the culprit’s work. After a little game of accusation tennis, you both return to your car to find the snowman trying to steal your vehicle.

Never Trust a Talking Snowman

As with all snowmen, this one doesn’t really like to be accused but his mask slips as he grows to 20-feet-tall and tells Mr. Tank Top and yourself that you’re not leaving until you fill “the prophecy”, which, it seems is making an abundance of alcohol.

The demo never took me much further than this, but it seems that the basic gist of things is to gather resources by sucking up snow with your vacuum cleaner – with Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine, wonders do rarely cease.

Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine – Graphics and Gameplay

The first thing that struck me about the game were the graphics, which are crisp and rich in detail, especially for an indie game. The scene is perfectly set in the snowy mountains (ah, now the talking snowman makes sense) and the characters, while a little off-the-wall are pretty interesting and I think they will develop as the game rolls on.

However, the voice acting in Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine is enough to almost ruin the whole experience. It would have been nice to hear a little emotion and spark in the voices, but alas, I was instead met with a main character that often sounds like the Windows Narration voice and characters with all the pizazz of a depressed sloth.

On a more positive note, the game plays really well. There were no notable glitches or bugs and the movement was both smooth and graceful.

Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine – Summary

All in all, I am really looking forward to the full game to be released and I, for one, will certainly be buying it. I love the weirdness of just about everything in the game, it exudes a crazy vibe that you will either love or hate.

With a vast improvement on the voice acting, this game is full of potential and is a joy to experience even as it is (you may find yourself muting the game and going off subtitles alone). Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine is one of those games that pop up every now and again and offer the world a welcomed dose of total insanity.