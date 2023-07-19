Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop (PC) Review

Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
by Michael P Cleworth on July 19, 2023
PC
1
0
previous article
Air Twister is a new 3D shooter by Yu Suzuki coming Nov 2023
ss c1060421e91dfe1306b8e4cc0fd3763c42920814
Contents
Item Reviewed

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop (PC) Review

Author
Positives

Great characters
Interesting story
Decent puzzles
On-point humor
Low resource demands

Negatives

Retro graphics may not be to everyone's taste

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

A pleasantly surprising journey with lovable characters and some cheeky humor

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop is a text adventure game created by Ninjaconor. Stepping into the shoes of a down-on-his-luck bipedal squid, Sergeant Squidlies as he embarks on an investigation into the murder of a fellow cop.

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop is a Rose Among Thorns

Despite the popular misconception that text adventure games belong in the past; once, every so often, a nugget of gold can be found in the murky waters of a genre that time has all but left behind.

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop Review | MyGamer

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop, while not looking great in the ol’ graphics department, is one of these rare nuggets of gold. The game carries with it a humble charm that shows often how it doesn’t take itself too seriously and is all about creating a pleasurable experience, laced with tongue-in-cheek humor and interesting characters.

The RPG Side of Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop

A text adventure game wouldn’t be a text adventure game without an RPG element to add depth to what would otherwise be akin to reading a graphic novel. Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop offers a surprisingly wide range of RPG elements that take the game leaps and bounds ahead of your standard text adventure game.

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop Review | MyGamer

Squidlies grows tired and hungry throughout his day and there’s always a bed and a free snack back at his apartment. However, if ketchup packets and moldy scrapings from yogurt pots aren’t your thing, you can always hop downtown to get a donut and a coffee from the local cafe, which will offer more nourishment at a small cost. Be careful, though; traveling to different parts of the city will knock valuable time off your busy day.

Don’t Forget your Mission!

It’s easy to get lost in the side-missions in Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop. With so much to do, it’s easy to run down your clock without realizing and before you know it, another day passes with the murderer still at large.

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop is all about balancing your work life with what happens when you clock off. There’s a whole host of things to do while you’re not sleuthing about the city. Practice your skills on your saxophone and hit the streets to busk for cash or take to your computer and arrange hot (but often not) dates with those you meet on your journey. If the opportunity of a life partner and your love of saxophone aren’t what get you out of bed in the morning, go to the theater and watch a movie at the Gigantoplex – just don’t lose track of time.

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop Review | MyGamer

The Wonderful World of Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop

While the retro-themed graphics won’t be to everyone’s tastes, what Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop lacks in aesthetics, is more than made up by the weird and wonderful characters of Moontropolis. The cartoony world is host to a bevy of lovable characters, each with their own personalities. Talking to these aliens, sometimes allows you to befriend them, thus opening up more dialogue options that could give you key clues to the identity of the cop killer.

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop Review | MyGamer

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop Summary

There’s a lot to love about Squidlies: Space Sergeant; from the head-scratching puzzles to the characters you meet, everything gels well together and works in unison to create a world you can escape into easily and fast become drawn in and invested in the story.

Priced at $15, Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop is an absolute steal. There’s so much packed into the game and a lot of fun to be had along the way. Be you a seasoned text adventure vet, or a novice looking to satiate your curiosity, Squidlies is your man.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Adventure, Featured, PC, Puzzle, Reviews, RPG
AdventureFeaturedPC
, ,
About the Author
Michael P Cleworth
Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop (PC) Review
8.0
1
 
Garlic (XSX) Review with Stream
8.5
 
Yet Another Zombie Survivors (PC): Early Access Review
7.5
Platforms
 
ss c1060421e91dfe1306b8e4cc0fd3763c42920814
Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop (PC) Review
 
Air Twister
Air Twister is a new 3D shooter by Yu Suzuki coming Nov 2023
 
featured
Yet Another Zombie Survivors (PC): Early Access Review
 
Thief Simulator
MyGamer Visual Cast – Thief Simulator (PC)
 
Feeble Light banner
3-tone pixel art shooter Feeble Light coming soon
View All
Latest News
      
 
Air Twister

Air Twister is a new 3D shooter by Yu Suzuki coming Nov 2023

by SquallSnake on July 18, 2023
ININ & Ys Net are happy to announce that pre-orders for the boxed editions of Air Twister are now open! Get ready to experience the exhilarating 3D shooter crafted by the legendary game designer Yu Suzuki, the mastermind behind Shenmue, Space Harrier, [...]
11
 
The Shape Of Things

Casual 3D puzzler The Shape of Things coming to Switch

by SquallSnake on July 16, 2023
Hyper Three Studio is proud to announce August 31st 2023 as the official worldwide release date for The Shape of Things launching on the Nintendo Switch, a cozy puzzle game with a relaxing atmosphere challenging you to solve 3D puzzles [...]
19
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums