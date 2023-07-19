Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop (PC) Review

Full Review

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop is a text adventure game created by Ninjaconor. Stepping into the shoes of a down-on-his-luck bipedal squid, Sergeant Squidlies as he embarks on an investigation into the murder of a fellow cop.

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop is a Rose Among Thorns

Despite the popular misconception that text adventure games belong in the past; once, every so often, a nugget of gold can be found in the murky waters of a genre that time has all but left behind.

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop, while not looking great in the ol’ graphics department, is one of these rare nuggets of gold. The game carries with it a humble charm that shows often how it doesn’t take itself too seriously and is all about creating a pleasurable experience, laced with tongue-in-cheek humor and interesting characters.

The RPG Side of Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop

A text adventure game wouldn’t be a text adventure game without an RPG element to add depth to what would otherwise be akin to reading a graphic novel. Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop offers a surprisingly wide range of RPG elements that take the game leaps and bounds ahead of your standard text adventure game.

Squidlies grows tired and hungry throughout his day and there’s always a bed and a free snack back at his apartment. However, if ketchup packets and moldy scrapings from yogurt pots aren’t your thing, you can always hop downtown to get a donut and a coffee from the local cafe, which will offer more nourishment at a small cost. Be careful, though; traveling to different parts of the city will knock valuable time off your busy day.

Don’t Forget your Mission!

It’s easy to get lost in the side-missions in Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop. With so much to do, it’s easy to run down your clock without realizing and before you know it, another day passes with the murderer still at large.

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop is all about balancing your work life with what happens when you clock off. There’s a whole host of things to do while you’re not sleuthing about the city. Practice your skills on your saxophone and hit the streets to busk for cash or take to your computer and arrange hot (but often not) dates with those you meet on your journey. If the opportunity of a life partner and your love of saxophone aren’t what get you out of bed in the morning, go to the theater and watch a movie at the Gigantoplex – just don’t lose track of time.

The Wonderful World of Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop

While the retro-themed graphics won’t be to everyone’s tastes, what Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop lacks in aesthetics, is more than made up by the weird and wonderful characters of Moontropolis. The cartoony world is host to a bevy of lovable characters, each with their own personalities. Talking to these aliens, sometimes allows you to befriend them, thus opening up more dialogue options that could give you key clues to the identity of the cop killer.

Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop Summary

There’s a lot to love about Squidlies: Space Sergeant; from the head-scratching puzzles to the characters you meet, everything gels well together and works in unison to create a world you can escape into easily and fast become drawn in and invested in the story.

Priced at $15, Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop is an absolute steal. There’s so much packed into the game and a lot of fun to be had along the way. Be you a seasoned text adventure vet, or a novice looking to satiate your curiosity, Squidlies is your man.