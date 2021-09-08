Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Preview

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

It’s only been seventeen years since the pioneering Bloodlines title was released; so we’re confident that the plot will still be fresh in the minds of gamers as Bloodlines 2 prepares for release some time this year. With a seventeen-year gap, Bloodlines 2 has original fans excited and has piqued the interest of new fans alike.

Originally set to release in the first quarter of this year (2021), Bloodline 2 has again been delayed, with no new release date announced; we can only hope it’s not 2038.

Bloodlines 2 Premise

Bloodlines 2 is an action-based RPG in which you play a bloodthirsty vampire on the prowl through the streets of Seattle. Brought into the vampire world during a ‘mass embrace’, you are still coming to terms with your newfound set of superpowers when you find yourself in the middle of an underground war, formed around the city’s macabre blood trade.

Combat

While conventional weaponry is available in Bloodline 2, the real fun lays in your vampiric abilities. As a ‘Thinblood’ you are host to numerous cool powers; under six differing disciplines. Here’s a short breakdown of what you will be able to do while stalking the moonlit streets of Emerald City:

Thinblood Disipline

Chiropteran

Gliding allows you to significantly reduce your weight (if only this was real life) to allow you to catch upwinds to reach hard-to-reach areas. Bat Swarm: Use your vampirey ways to summon a swarm of bats to attack unwitting foes.

Mentalism

Pull objects towards you. Useful for comendeering weaponry from your enemies and will undoubtedly play a part in finiding hidden collectibles. Levitate: Suspend your enemies in the air and throw them around for some cool kills even Darth Vader would be proud of.

Nebulism

Surround yourself in an unearthly mist to hide yourself from those seeking you. Mist will be your best friend when it comes to stealth. Envelope: Weaponize your cloaking mechanism as you blanket your enemies with said mist. Watch in marvel as it enters their body and chokes them from the inside – nice!

Bruhah Discipline

Potence

Momentarily become Mike Tyson as your fists smash objects, and enemies alike, in to smithereens. Earthshock: Pound the ground with an immense strength and send any enemies in the radius flying.

Celerity

What use would it be being an all-powerful vampire if you couldn’t move quicker than the eye. Dash around your enemies and attack like a true creature of the night. Rush: Move at a vastly accelerated pace as time around you slows down allowing for some Matrix-style bullet dodging.

Toreador Discipline

Presence

Leave those arouynd you in awe as you flash a quick pose, allowing you to explore unhindered. We so hope that it’s a Johnny Bravo pose. Entrance: Summon a group of people to distract enemies.

Malkalvian Discipline

Fortitude

This may be hard to believe but this ability allows you to absorb attacks and slowly heal over time. Personal Armour: Thicken your skin on a whim to protect you against any damage.

Auspex

See enemies through obsticles, allowing you to plan attacks or tag them to keep close track. Psychic Projection: Leave your body and explore the world untethered. A great abilty to give you tactical advantage.

Ventrue Discipline

Dementation

Haunt your enemies’ mind from within and watch them absconder in a display of wild anxiety. Beserk: Cause your victims to fly into a fit of rage and attack their friends.

Dominate

Tremere Discipline

Thaumaturgy

Impale unwitting folk on spikes like a kebab. Useful for both a quick meal and damaging those that seek to damage you. Purge: Very much like off-label vodka, Purge infects your enemy making them puke up blood – lovely.

Very much like off-label vodka, Purge infects your enemy making them puke up blood – lovely. Blood Boil: Boil the blood of your enemies causing a build-up of pressure that causes them to explode and damage anything close.

Hypnotize enemies and allow yourself a little room to roam as they try and break their trance. Command: Take full control of an enemy and force him (or her) to do your macabre bidding.

Bloodlines 2 – Summary

Bloodlines 2 shows all the signs of one hell of a fun game. From the deep exploration to the multitude of vampire-esque powers, there’s every room for plenty of variety and cool ways to overpower your enemies. The details on the story are pretty scarce at the moment but we do know the game will proffer an abundance of differing side-quests that will make this upcoming game a godsend to those that love to explore and garner XP; not to mention the trophy/achievement hunters among you.

This is a game that’s currently topping our radar and should hopefully be worth the short seventeen-year wait.