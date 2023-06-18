Starfield (Xbox/PC) Preview (2023): Is the Wait Finally Over?

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Since Starfield was first announced at the 2018 E3 press conference, it looks like Bethesda have been dragging their heels and seemingly gazing at the stars for the last five years. But alas, it appears as though the wait is finally over and has been given a – hopefully final – release date of September 6, 2023.

With all the signs pointing to this September being the final release date, it couldn’t be a better time to write about what to expect from Starfield when it finally releases.

Will Starfield come to PlayStation 5?

This seems to be the question on the minds of many hopeful gamers, and the answer is sadly a resounding “No”. Furthermore, it’s unlikely that Starfield will ever land on PlayStation in the foreseeable future. This is due to Microsoft‘s acquisition of ZeniMax Studios, back in 2021.

On the flip side of the proverbial coin, Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers can look forward to playing Starfield on day one of its long-awaited release.

Starfield will be an Open-World RPG

With Bethesda being renowned for vast, open-world games like the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises, it will come as no surprise that Starfield is set to follow suit. However, despite the sprawling lands of both sets of games, Starfield will make them look like the famous Call of Duty map, Nuketown.

Speaking during Bethesda‘s E3 press conference in 2022, developer Todd Howard told his captivated audience that players will have the opportunity to visit upwards of one thousand planets. The variety of backdrops will include busy, vibrant cities and barren moons occupied by fearsome space pirates.

Moreover, Howard also explained that, unlike the Fallout and Elder Scrolls games, Starfield will be played in its entirety in first-person, with no option for the third-person view as seen in the aforementioned franchises. This is a conscious decision that was made to further immerse the player in the game and add a touch more realism.w

Customization Fans Rejoice!

Those that love to throw themselves into customization screens and spend hours fine-tuning characters and gear will maybe meet their match in Starfield. The character customization is promised to be thorough, with an abundance of options for different backgrounds and traits that each yield their own advantages.

To add to the depth, weapons, clothes, and spaceships will be fully customizable, allowing players to really make their own mark and tailor their character to their own preferences – you can even choose your own pronoun.

Starfield Storyline

Little is known about the intricacies of the Starfield storyline. We do know, however, that the story takes place fifty years after a large-scale war. Humans have long since discovered intergalactic travel and reside in what are known as the ‘Settled Systems’, a radius surrounding the Milky Way spanning 50 lightyears beyond the solar system’s boundaries.

Your character is part of a faction called the Freestar Collective that travels space in search of alien artifacts that prove the existence of intelligent life, way beyond the knowledge of mankind. The story starts when an artifact is discovered on a distant planet. Sadly, we only have wild speculation so far to tell us exactly what that story will entail.

Starfield Summary

When games pick up so much hype as the release date draws near, it’s easy to fall into the trap of expecting great things. More often than not, this faith is misplaced and the game ends up falling short of your great expectations. With that being said, it seems that Starfield may just break this pattern.

The trailers shown have blown minds all across the globe and this is including our own. For now, we will wait and see what will transpire for Bethesda‘s next trump card.