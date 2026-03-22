The Riftbreaker – Complete Edition (XSX) Review

Lovingly developed by EXOR Studios, The Riftbreaker is one of those games that throws a lot at you early on and just trusts that you’ll keep up. It blends base building, survival, and action-RPG combat into one package, and on paper that sounds like it could be messy. In practice, it’s surprisingly well put together – especially playing on Xbox Series X, where one thing stood out immediately: the rock solid performance.

And in a game where hundreds (sometimes thousands) of enemies can share the screen at once, that matters a lot.

Build, Defend, Repeat

At its core, The Riftbreaker is about landing on an alien planet and building your way to survival. You’re setting up mining operations, managing power, researching upgrades, and slowly turning a hostile world into something you can actually live on. At the same time, that world is constantly trying to wipe you out.

The loop is simple: gather resources, expand your base, defend it from increasingly aggressive waves of aliens, and repeat. Yes, it sounds familiar, and it is – but the way it blends genres keeps things really fresh. You’re not just placing buildings and watching numbers go up; you’re right there in the middle of it, controlling your mech and fighting alongside your defenses. That mix of strategy and direct action is where the game really shines.

Combat That Actually Feels Good

A lot of base-building games treat combat as something that happens around you. Here, you’re right in the thick of it. You’ll unload weapons into huge swarms of enemies, repairing walls mid-attack, and scrambling to plug gaps in your defenses before everything collapses.

It can get chaotic, but in a good way. There’s a real sense of scale when your base is under siege and everything is kicking off. Turrets going off, enemies continuing to pour in, you’re trying to hold the line. However, it feels out of control. The systems are readable, and once you understand how to layer your defenses properly, those big attacks become something you look forward to rather than dread.

Performance Makes a Huge Difference

This is where the Xbox Series X version really impressed me. With so much happening on screen – especially during late-game waves – you’d expect things to start lagging. But the frame rate holds up extremely well, even when the screen is packed with enemies and explosions.

That smooth performance makes a massive difference to how the game feels. You’re making quick decisions, reacting to threats, and staying mobile during fights. If the frame rate dipped constantly, it would ruin that flow. Thankfully, that’s not the case here.

It’s one of those technical wins that you don’t always notice until its missing – and here, it’s very much present.

Depth Without Complication

There’s a decent amount of depth in how you build and manage your base. You’ll be setting up production chains, balancing power usage, and unlocking new technologies through research. The tech tree gives you plenty to work toward, and there’s always another upgrade just around the corner.

However, The Riftbreaker never becomes overwhelming. Systems are layered in gradually, and while there’s a lot to manage, it’s all fairly intuitive once you get into the rhythm.

Summary

The Riftbreaker is a confident blend of genres that works far better than it probably should. The combination of base building, action combat, and survival mechanics creates a loop that’s easy to get into and hard to put down.

The excellent performance on Xbox Series X only strengthens the experience, keeping everything smooth even when the game is throwing everything it has at you. It’s not perfect – repetition does creep in, and it doesn’t always evolve as much as you’d hope – but what it does, it does very well.

If you like building, defending, and occasionally panicking as your base gets swarmed, this is an easy recommendation.