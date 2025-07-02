Klaus Lee – Thunderballs (XSX) Review

Developed by Nanovation Labs, Klaus Lee – Thunderballs is one of those games that doesn’t feel the need to try and reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t need to. It’s a title that takes its simplicity in a warm embrace without lacking enough polish and a level design to have dusting that age-old mantra off, “just one more stage” and before you know it, it’s 4AM and you have work in 2 hours.

From the off, Klaus Lee – Thunderballs gives off the prominent vibes of the classic Amiga and DOS classic title, Rick Dangerous. The no nonsense enemies, the booby-trap-riddled levels and the general atmosphere of danger all pay homage to those glorious days of pixelated punishment. However, unlike the older titles, Klaus Lee – Thunderballs doesn’t feel frustratingly clunky. Instead it’s smooth, sleek and ready to roll for some quickfire antics.

Jetpacks, Lasers and Dynamite (Oh My)!

Klaus Lee – Thunderballs arms you with a selection of tools to help you navigate its hazardous stages. First and foremost comes the jetpack which was reminiscent of the Android/IoS game, Jetpack Joyride. However, it seems that Klaus has taken up some advanced training in jetpackery as it feels far more controlled and precise than it did on the cellphone game. Flying around in the tight, claustrophobia-inducing levels, dodging spikes, flames and a whole array of stage-specific enemies while in mid-air is just as fun as it sounds and oftentimes more so. Also, if you ever played Atari 2600’s H.E.R.O., you’ll have a good idea of the gameplay.

Dynamite is also utilized in Klaus Lee, and as we all know, there’s nothing quite like blowing stuff up. Whether you’re clearing a path through wall blocks or blowing enemies to Kingdom Come, dynamite is your friend in the increasingly frustrating (but awesomely so) levels of this title.

Last but certainly not least comes the eye laser that Klaus is packing. Giving you the menace of Cyclops from X-Men, this gratifying gadget will let you disintegrate weaker enemies at the touch of the RT button.

Insanely Addictive

The level design is where Klaus Lee really shines, Each stage is self-contained, so you’re not slogging over enormous levels that outstay their welcome way before they peter out. Instead, we’re treated to bite-sized chunks of platforming glory that never falters in encouraging that aforementioned mantra, “just one more”. The game throws you into these levels where you will need to use all your tools at hand to navigate frequent dangers, find keys to unlock doors, solve puzzles and rescue the trapped miners. The well-balanced mix of tight platforming action, puzzle solving and environmental perils keep the game fresh way into the later stages.

Aside from these great qualities, Klaus Lee makes for the perfect couch co-op game. It seems it’s almost designed to replicate those days of yore where we used to pass the controller around our friends. Simply swapping the controller between deaths or level completions opens the experience up into on that can easily be shared and Klaus Lee seems built for these moments.

Simple Yet Stylish / Stylishly Simple

Visually, Klaus Lee likes to keep things basic, but I mean that as a compliment. The graphics are clean, polished and consistent with a style that suits this throwback to yesteryear perfectly. Don’t go into this game expecting all the bells and whistles of a modern title; Klaus Lee is a game that doesn’t pretend to try to break a mold but delivers its aesthetic with a much-deserved confidence.

Summary

Klaus Lee – Thunderballs is a tidy little platformer that once again proves that you don’t need huge budgets, a big studio and voice acting to deliver a fun and addictive experience. It pulls off the retro feel perfectly while offering a modern polish where needed. Whether your a solo gamer, or looking to pass some time with a friend, there’s a lot to like here.