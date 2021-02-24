MLB: The Show 21 – Preview

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Having previously been a Sony exclusive, the powers that be at PlayStation Studio (San Diego) have finally decided to spread the wealth and bring their flagship title to the Xbox and PC libraries. In fact, if you’re an Xbox Insider, you can now download the full tech test) through your Insider’s hub.

This, of course, is fantastic news for any Xbox or PC gamers out there that have been dying to get a piece of the action. To throw a cat amongst the pigeons here, I have never been a baseball fan. That being said, I do always enjoy baseball video games. It’s like a phenomenon and scientists have been looking into it for years, didn’t you know? Anyway, I digress, what can we expect from MLB 21?

Improved Graphics

I hope you wasn’t up a ladder or driving a bus when you read this; I like to start with a shock factor. Sarcasm aside, a graphical improvement is always to be expected when new titles are released. Moreover, when it’s a sports game with very little opportunity for change, it’s absolutely paramount.

With the current technology at its current standard, we can expect to see some aesthetically stunning visuals. This isn’t to say that MLB: The Show games are normally hard-on-the-eye. Quite the opposite, in fact. Just that with new knowledge garnered since the last generation will come heavily into place for MLB: The Show 2021.

Road to the Show is back in MLB 21

Again, this is something we have all come to expect. Road to the Show is MLB The Show’s signature RPG-infused cherry on the cake. This, of course, is back once again but with one Major League (sorry, that was necessary) difference; you will soon be able to take your on-the-road player, off the Road to the Show’s tracks and into other game modes such as career, multiplayer and Diamond Dynasty (we saved the best till last there).

You Asked for it, you got it

If you’re stood up, now is the time to sit down.

Right, now you’re safely seated I can tell you that a stadium creator feature will be coming to MLB: The Show 2021. The details aren’t very clear yet but on their official YouTube channel in February of this year (2021) Sony announced, “Fire up the Stadium Creator mode and build the next best ballpark”. The caption was later deleted but our guess is that a change of plan in marketing led to that little slip-up.

The Special Editions Look Very Special Indeed

There can’t be a huge game released without an entourage of merchandise to see it to the shelves, and in true gaming tradition, Sony have announced there will be three special additions available four days prior to the game’s release on April the 20th; meaning you have the chance to play MLB: The Show 21 as early as April the 16th. These limited editions will also come packed with goodies such as steel cases, in-game skins and Diamond variety packs; along with more.

My Thoughts on MLB: The Show 21

MLB: The Show 21 is oozing with promise. The new Studio Creator mode will satiate the need of the creative gamers among us, while the choice of three playing styles will proffer much more variety and adjustability in during gameplay.

If you have an Xbox and have always missed out on these titles, now is the time to rejoice! MLB: The Show has always delivered on the goods. This is definitely an opportunity you should grab by the horns.