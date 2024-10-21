Anima Flux (PC) Review

Published and developed by the software house of the same name, Anima Flux is a 2D Metroidvania platform adventure that throws a co-op element into the mix. Take control of one of two genetically enhanced elite soldiers as you fight through swarms of disfigured monstrosities in a desperate bid to save the last remaining human stronghold and, in turn, save humanity from a bloody demise.

A Metroidvania Offering With a Twist

Co-Op fun isn’t what the Metroidvania sub-genre wanted, but it’s sure as hell what the Metroidvania sub-genre needed. Taking control of one of two super-soldiers, with a choice between a kick-ass futuristic sword and an equally ass-kicking futuristic bow, you and a friend can join forces against the unrelenting hordes in either couch-co-op mode from the comforts of your couch, or from the other side of the globe with online play.

While Amina Flux is heaps of fun to play with a friend, it’s not mandatory to team up with a fellow human. If, like me, you use your gaming time as an escape from human interaction, Anima Flux can be played with an AI-controlled teammate. However, you will have to put up with the usual trials and tribulations of playing with a computer-controlled player, and this means having the patience to deal with their many questionable actions.

Gameplay

Being a Metroidvania title, Anima Flux follows the same pattern of throwing the player straight into the game and head-first into a world of confusion. With very little guidance pertaining to where you’re supposed to be going or what – exactly – you’re supposed to be doing, the onus is on the player to find these things out for themselves. Naturally, the first port of call is to begin exploring the map and doing so will bring you into the path of NPCs that will provide you with some context and direction.

Of course, with this being a Metroidvania game, it won’t be too long before you run into obstacles that will halt you in your tracks. These can be overcome by defeating bug-like insect bosses to free skill upgrades from the contents of their stomachs (because where else would a skill upgrade be, right?).

On collection these upgrades, Anima Flux opens up to the player as they are given the necessary skills to progress. As you explore deeper into the map, you will collect more skills from the bowels of bugs and happen upon merchants that will offer you upgrades such as sturdier armor, elemental attacks and weapon damage.

This format is typical of Metroidvania games and is what makes them so damn addictive. By slowly opening the world up to the player we are given a sense of accomplishment that keeps us playing, often into the early hours (as my case was here, albeit alone).

Visuals

Amina Flux is set upon a rich and detailed backdrop, depicting a futuristic world devoid of order and hope. The nineties aesthetic is adorned with hand-drawn cutscenes that have the distinct air of an early-day Manga production.

Visually, Anima Flux takes us by the hand to times of yore; a time where games were so beautifully simple.

Summary

There are only a handful of Metroidvania games that perfectly capture the charms of yesteryear and alongside the recently reviewed MindSeize, Anima Flux proudly stands. That isn’t to say it’s without its flaws but the irritating NPCs and text-based dialogue are more than worth putting up with for the all around experience.

The co-op element will appeal to many social gamers, while the retro themes will shine for many “gamers of age”.

Anima Flux is available now on Steam.