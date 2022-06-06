RetroStation PC4U – The New Way to Play Retro Games REVIEW

Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
by Michael P Cleworth on June 6, 2022
10
0
previous article
Retro shooter Spacewing War launching soon
retrofeat
Contents
Item Reviewed

RetroStation PC4U – The New Way to Play Retro Games REVIEW

Author
Positives

- Huge selection of some of the greatest games of yesteryear
- Nice and compact
- Awesome NES cartridge design
- Fast loading times
- Smooth gameplay
- Xbox controller support
- Solid build

Negatives

- Needs a good computer to run some of the resource heavy games

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
9.0
Bottom Line

The RetroStation is the perfect way to play retro games. With it's huge catalogue and compact design, this is definitely a console any retro fan should have in their collection.

9.8
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

If there’s one thing we love here at MyGamer, it’s nostalgia. There’s nothing that quite hits home like a stroll down the proverbial Memory Lane. With this in mind, it’s easy to imagine our collective delight when we happened upon the RetroStation PC4U.

Boasting a total of 55,000 games across a massive 72 of the greatest systems from our pasts, the RetroStation PC4U is an absolute ideal tool to take you back to those wonderfully simple bygone days.

RetroStation PC4U review

RetroStation PC4U Offers Unparalleled Choice

By taking a look at the vast array of games RetroStation PC4U has to offer, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer scale of choices available. Not only are our old favorites included with the likes of the GameBoy console, Amiga, SNES, NES, MasterSystem and MegaDrive in the ranks, but they’re supplemented with some of the lesser-known consoles of yore.

20220531 120831

The result is an abundance of choice, spanning across generations of different platforms. With such an eclectic catalogue, there will definitely be a game to give anyone a blast from their past. I’ve always said that you can’t put a price on nostalgia, but it seems I am wrong and that price is less than a hundred bucks.

retro5

Slick, Smooth and Shiny Interface

On first booting our 2TB version of the RetroStation, we were met with a short animation that teased at the enormity our new favorite toy. After a short time the animation gave way to a stunning menu system that we navigated with ease. Set in a visually smart half-wheel interface, all of the available consoles are displayed. On navigating through each one, we saw a character synonymous with each console, coupled with a gameplay snippet and even an image of the chosen console’s controller, which we thought was a nice touch.

Sadly, however, it seems that the interface is a little too user-friendly, and I have consequently lost the device to my two youngest children. As sad as this is, it’s heart-warming to see their faces light up as they play some of my favorite games of my cherished youth.

retrostation pc4u review

Awesome Design

Another point which we definitely deem noteworthy is the actual design of the drive. Made to look like an old NES cartridge the drive offers a further dose of nostalgia. Furthermore, the RetroStation PC4U comes in a handy carry case that’s both of a high quality build and relatively sturdy.

RETRO4

Controller Options

We never opted for the extra option of control pads, instead opting to use our old Xbox 360 pads to keep in with the nostalgic theme. Connecting the pads was a simple and straightforward process and there was no noticeable input lag while playing games.

If the Xbox 360 pads aren’t to your taste, then just about any wireless control pad will be compatible with the RetroStation PC4U drive.

retro7

Summary

In all sincerity, there’s nothing about the RetroStation that left us underwhelmed or disappointed. Out of the box, the drive itself is visually appealing and well manufactured. The immense choice of titles available to us promised us countless hours of fun and that’s a promise the drive continues to live up to.

With so many games to choose from, we found ourselves hopping from one game to the next as we re-lived our childhoods anew with each game we played.

The RetroSystem PC4U comes with our highest of recommendations and we’re more than sure that our readers will feel the same. If, like us, you love to bask in long-forgotten memories, then you have found a perfect way to scratch those itches that current games just can’t seem to scratch.

Gallery

A few more images to feast your eyes upon. These pictures show how the drive was packaged and the device itself.

20220531 120803
RetroStation PC4U drive
20220531 120831
RetroStation PC4U unit and cable
20220531 120738
RetroStation PC4U drive (front)
20220531 120700
Our RetroStation PC4U came well-packaged and protected
20220531 120618
The RetroStation PC4U Box
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Accessories, Compilations, Featured, Reviews
FeaturedPCReview
, ,
About the Author
Michael P Cleworth
Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
RetroStation PC4U – The New Way to Play Retro Games REVIEW
9.8
10
 
Swords & Bones (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
 
Biomotor Unitron (Switch) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
feat rogue
Rogue Company (PC) Review
 
Pretty Girls Escape
MyGamer Visual Cast – Pretty Girls Escape (PC)
 
FiberTales DummyKart
FiberTales: DummyKart (PC) Review with stream
 
DRAINUS
2D side scrolling shooter Drainus now available on Steam
 
Greed fall II
GreedFall 2 – The Dying World first trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 
Spacewing War

Retro shooter Spacewing War launching soon

by SquallSnake on June 6, 2022
Invaders from the Planet Mavros have descended on Earth to claim it as their new home, and it’s up to you to stop them! Spacewing War is a side-scrolling shoot’em up inspired by handheld genre classics. Presented in 4-tone pixel art style, this [...]
6
 
Mr Prepper banner scaled

Survival crafting game Mr. Prepper out now on Switch

by SquallSnake on June 4, 2022
Mr. Prepper, a survival game with elements of crafting and adventure, makes its debut on Nintendo Switch. The title stands out thanks to a unique shelter building system, meant to withstand the effects of a nuclear apocalypse. The game has been already [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums