RetroStation PC4U – The New Way to Play Retro Games REVIEW

Full Review

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

If there’s one thing we love here at MyGamer, it’s nostalgia. There’s nothing that quite hits home like a stroll down the proverbial Memory Lane. With this in mind, it’s easy to imagine our collective delight when we happened upon the RetroStation PC4U.

Boasting a total of 55,000 games across a massive 72 of the greatest systems from our pasts, the RetroStation PC4U is an absolute ideal tool to take you back to those wonderfully simple bygone days.

RetroStation PC4U Offers Unparalleled Choice

By taking a look at the vast array of games RetroStation PC4U has to offer, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer scale of choices available. Not only are our old favorites included with the likes of the GameBoy console, Amiga, SNES, NES, MasterSystem and MegaDrive in the ranks, but they’re supplemented with some of the lesser-known consoles of yore.

The result is an abundance of choice, spanning across generations of different platforms. With such an eclectic catalogue, there will definitely be a game to give anyone a blast from their past. I’ve always said that you can’t put a price on nostalgia, but it seems I am wrong and that price is less than a hundred bucks.

Slick, Smooth and Shiny Interface

On first booting our 2TB version of the RetroStation, we were met with a short animation that teased at the enormity our new favorite toy. After a short time the animation gave way to a stunning menu system that we navigated with ease. Set in a visually smart half-wheel interface, all of the available consoles are displayed. On navigating through each one, we saw a character synonymous with each console, coupled with a gameplay snippet and even an image of the chosen console’s controller, which we thought was a nice touch.

Sadly, however, it seems that the interface is a little too user-friendly, and I have consequently lost the device to my two youngest children. As sad as this is, it’s heart-warming to see their faces light up as they play some of my favorite games of my cherished youth.

Awesome Design

Another point which we definitely deem noteworthy is the actual design of the drive. Made to look like an old NES cartridge the drive offers a further dose of nostalgia. Furthermore, the RetroStation PC4U comes in a handy carry case that’s both of a high quality build and relatively sturdy.

Controller Options

We never opted for the extra option of control pads, instead opting to use our old Xbox 360 pads to keep in with the nostalgic theme. Connecting the pads was a simple and straightforward process and there was no noticeable input lag while playing games.

If the Xbox 360 pads aren’t to your taste, then just about any wireless control pad will be compatible with the RetroStation PC4U drive.

Summary

In all sincerity, there’s nothing about the RetroStation that left us underwhelmed or disappointed. Out of the box, the drive itself is visually appealing and well manufactured. The immense choice of titles available to us promised us countless hours of fun and that’s a promise the drive continues to live up to.

With so many games to choose from, we found ourselves hopping from one game to the next as we re-lived our childhoods anew with each game we played.

The RetroSystem PC4U comes with our highest of recommendations and we’re more than sure that our readers will feel the same. If, like us, you love to bask in long-forgotten memories, then you have found a perfect way to scratch those itches that current games just can’t seem to scratch.

Gallery

A few more images to feast your eyes upon. These pictures show how the drive was packaged and the device itself.

RetroStation PC4U drive

RetroStation PC4U unit and cable

RetroStation PC4U drive (front)

Our RetroStation PC4U came well-packaged and protected