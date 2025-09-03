UBOAT (XSX) Review

UBOAT isn’t just a submarine simulator, as you would be forgiven for thinking, but rather a survival story told through authentic feeling steel corridors, shellshocked and weary sailors and the ominous groaning of metal under pressure. The game puts you in the polished shoes of a UBOAT captain (with very little ceremony or preamble), and before you know it, you’re juggling torpedoes, navigation and crew morale like your life depends on it – and more often than not, it does.

UBOAT – Setting Sail

My first hours with UBOAT were messy, and that’s being kind to myself. The boat itself looked like something from the pages of a history textbook – narrow bunks, cluttered machinery, and charts adorning the walls. I, however, had no clue what to do with half the controls on offer. Thankfully, a helpful tutorial nudged me along in the right direction, but the reality was a lot of trial and error. I quickly discovered that ordering the right amount of coffee for the crew was just as vital to success than plotting a firing shiputation (sorry). Tired sailors make mistakes and in UBOAT mistakes can mean the difference between a triumphant return and a watery grave.

UBOAT is a Tense Experience

What surprised me the most about UBOAT was the time I spent caring for the people rather than the boat. Sailors need rest, they need food, and sometimes the just need a break from the endless underseas grind. For instance, one of my engineers collapsed mid-repair because I’d pushed him that little bit too hard. UBOAT treats its crew like actual people, not just resources, which adds an emotional weight to each decision.

It’s satisfying in a strange way – like running a floating household where the stakes are life and death. If morale drops, so does efficiency. If you keep their spirits high, however, they will follow you to hell and back.

Tension and Tension, with a Side Order of Tension

One mission had me stalking a merchant convoy in the dead of night. The sea was calm, moonlight bouncing off the water, and everything felt deceptively peaceful. I lined up the shot, ordered the crew to “flood the tubes”, and held my breath as the first torpedo began its trajectory. A few second later came the abject chaos. Destroyers spun on their heels, searchlights cutting through the dark, and depth charges hammered the sea surrounding us.

What followed was ten of the craziest minutes I’ve ever experienced in a game. Engines off and lights dimmed, a subdued crew waiting for the next hit. We managed to slip away, battered but intact. That’s UBOAT in a nutshell: calm one minute, heart-in-your-throat panic the next.

The Rough Seas of UBOAT

UBOAT has a steep learning curve that can feel brutal for greenhorns. Even after hours aboard, I was still fumbling with controls and questioning whether I’d missed some hidden manual. Bugs rear their ugly heads too – strange AI behavior, torpedoes that refuse to fire properly, and the occasional moment where the enemy seems to deft logic. None of this completely ruins the experience, but it does break the immersion.

Summary

Despite its flaws, UBOAT delivers something few games dare to even attempt – a genuine feeling of living and struggling in a submarine. It’s tense, demanding, and sometimes frustrating, but also atmospheric, infinitely rewarding, and unique. You’re not just firing weapons here, but managing lives, keeping morale afloat (OK, that one was unintended), and wrestling with the ocean.

UBOAT isn’t for everyone. It requires an abundance of patience, persistence, and a willingness to learn the hard way. However, for those willing to dive right in, it offers a truly worthwhile experience.