How to use a Gameboy LINK CABLE with Analogue Pocket DOCK – Analogue says it isn’t possible!

An unfortunate design of the Analogue Pocket is that is the Gameboy multiplayer link port is on the bottom of the handheld, right next to the USB-C charging/docking input. So when using an Analogue Pocket DOCK, the user loses access to the Gameboy link port since the dock doesn’t have any link port extension/pass-through.
