VIDEOVERSE (XSX) Review

If you’ve ever lost track of time chatting on old forums, sharing fan art, or posting on those early gaming message boards that were oh so popular “back in the day”, VIDEOVERSE might offer that same fuzzy feeling as coming home after a long time away. Developed by Kinmoku, this indie narrative adventure isn’t about combat or puzzles, but it’s about connection, nostalgia and the bittersweet end of an online era. Now available on Xbox, VIDEOVERSE invites you into the world of the Kinmoku Shark, a fictional console whose social platform, “VIDEOVERSE,” is on the verge of shutting down.

You play as Emmet, an aspiring artist and devoted Shark fan (the console, not the fish). Through posts, private messages, and forum threads, you interact with friends and rivals as the online community slowly unravels. It’s a story about growing up, finding yourself and holding on to the magic of online friendship before it ekes away into the distant past.

The Story of VIDEOVERSE

VIDEOVERSE absolutely perfects its vibe. Everything about the game’s world feels ripped straight from the early days of online fandom; pixel avatars, clunky menus, and that specific blend of awkwardness and sincerity you only got from talking to strangers on the 2003 Worldwide Web. The writing is the coup de grâce, however. Conversations feel natural and real, capturing that distinct rhythm of online friendship: the inside jokes, the quiet support, and the occasional drama thrown into the mix.

What’s almost precious about VIDEOVERSE is how it handles nostalgia. It isn’t just there to appease us retro gamers, but rather to be a part of the story. The shutdown of the Shark’s online network feels like a metaphor for losing a part of your youth, and it hits a lot harder than you’d expect. It’s easy to laugh at the retor internet aesthetic, but VIDEOVERSE treats it with real empathy. It’s clear to see the developer lived through those days of yore.

Gameplay and Mechanics

This is solely a narrative game (think visual novel meets simulated message board). You’re mostly reading, replying and making choices that affect how people see Emmet. It’s not a game for adrenaline junkies, but it’s engaging in a quiet, personal way. Each interaction feels like a small act of kindness (or sometimes pettiness) that can subtly shift the story.

The UI is the star of the show, however. It’s designed like an old console interface, complete with loading sounds, pixel icons, and scrolling threads. It doesn’t just look cool – it genuinely feels like you’re using an old platform. That sense of place is what makes VIDEOVERSE work so well; you’re not just reading about a community, you’re living inside one.

The Nostalgia Inducing Presentation of VIDEOVERSE

The pixel art is simple but beautiful, with warm colors and charming details that make the world feel lived in. The character portraits and artwork within the forums feel lovingly crafted, adding to the immersion. The soundtrack does a lot of the emotional heavy lifting too – soft synths and bittersweet melodies that perfectly match the story’s tone. It’s the kind of atmosphere that makes you stop, just to soak it in a little.

Technically, the game runs flawlessly on Xbox. It’s lightweight, snappy, and looks great on a big screen. It’s the sort of experience that’s easy to lose a whole afternoon in.

Summary

VIDEOVERSE isn’t for everyone. If you need action or constant gameplay hooks, it might feel a little slow. But, if you love character-driven stories and have even a little nostalgia for the early internet, this game is going to speak to you. It’s funny, heartfelt, and quietly devastating in the best way possible.