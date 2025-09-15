The Order of the Snake Scale (XSX) Review

Developed by Simple Games Studio, The Order of the Snake Scale is an eerie psychological thriller inspired by the legendary tales of H.P. Lovecraft. Its world depicts a dystopian future where the all-powerful NML Corporation has outlawed religion and imposed strict control over daily life. The suburbs have become a hive of crime and a refuge for addicts fleeing the big city, desperate to avoid the new law that forces the unemployed into grueling work at biomass processing factories.

The story follows detective Seth Vidius, a part-biomechanical investigator assigned to a seemingly routine murder case in the once-quiet town of Happy Rock. But what begins as a simple investigation quickly spirals into conspiracies, cult activity, and truths far darker than expected. The sense of dread builds not only from the horrors Seth uncovers but from the unsettling realization that he is caught in a web of forces far beyond his control.

A Fresh Approach to Control Mapping—If Not Frustratingly Awkward

In the opening hours, you’d be forgiven for cursing the developers for what feels like one of the most awkward control schemes imaginable. Much like the original Silent Hill, movement is stiff and fiddly. Yet the design choice reveals its purpose soon enough, and this is where the game shows its clever side.

The Order of the Snake Scale uses a dual control system. With your weapon holstered, you’re locked into the traditional tank-style setup, amplifying the survival horror tension. But equip your weapon and the perspective shifts into something resembling a modern FPS—complete with a red-tinted HUD filled with scrolling computer text, a stylish nod to Terminator 2. It almost feels like two games in one. Unfortunately, the lack of strafing makes combat feel clunkier than it should, leaving encounters just shy of fluid.

The Order of the Snake Scale Fuses Many Genres

Beyond its unusual control scheme, the gameplay is a mix of survival horror tropes and genre-blending experimentation. Players juggle puzzle-solving, resource management, exploration, and bursts of combat. The puzzles are clever and often woven directly into the narrative, requiring genuine attention rather than busywork. Solving them often reveals fragments of lore or unlocks areas that deepen the town’s unsettling history.

Combat, while atmospheric, is divisive. Some players will appreciate the deliberate pace and retro clunkiness, while others may find enemy variety too sparse to sustain tension. Ammunition, more abundant than in traditional survival horror, reduces the sense of constant danger. Still, the unpredictability of when enemies will appear—and the jarring shift into the red HUD combat mode—keeps you alert even when the firefights themselves lack that fluid feel.

The Order of the Snake Scale is Inspired by a Dark Mind

Lovecraft’s fingerprints are everywhere here. From whispered cult activity to oppressive, inhuman architecture, the game takes cues not only from The Curse of Yig but also from the broader cosmic horror tradition. The dread of confronting forces beyond human comprehension runs parallel with the bleak dystopia enforced by corporate power. This duality—ancient horror meeting futuristic oppression—gives the narrative its unique edge.

Retro Horror Reimagined – The Visual Style of Order of the Snake Scale

The Order of the Snake Scale embraces a retro aesthetic reminiscent of late ’90s horror titles. Grainy textures, chunky models, and VHS-like presentation make the world of Happy Rock feel like a lost classic pulled from a dusty shelf. The deliberately low-fi look amplifies the uncanny atmosphere, reminding you that you are navigating a nightmare halfway between dream and memory.

Final Verdict

The Order of the Snake Scale isn’t for everyone. Players seeking silky-smooth controls, cinematic combat, or modern conveniences may walk away frustrated. But for those who thrive on psychological horror, cryptic puzzles, and retro-styled atmospheres steeped in dread, it offers a haunting and memorable experience.