Games Coming out in 2022 – Our Picks (Part One)

Still being in the early part of the year, we thought it would be a good idea to choose our top picks from the games coming out in 2022. With 2022 shaping up to be a great year for gaming, we will break this down into two parts.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

May 19

We reviewed this a little while ago, and it still remains one of our top picks of the games coming out in 2022. This narrative RPG will see you step into the vampire-y shoes of three creatures of the night. Each playable vampire will have their own set of dark powers, their own gripping tale and, of course, their own destiny.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will offer an immersive storyline as you navigate the dark undead underbelly of Boston and dive headfirst into an unseen war of blood and vengeance.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

June 30

It was 2017 when Cuphead first amazed us with their 1930’s-style artwork and fast-paced action. Now, five years later, they are releasing their long awaited DLC: ‘Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course‘.

Featuring a new playable character, Ms. Chalice, this upcoming DLC will give the player a chance to play as someone with a whole new move set. Aside from this, there’s nothing more that’s fresh to the franchise. Still expect the same whacky and strangely haunting boss battles and run ‘n’ gun action. With that being said, why fix something that’s not broken? We are looking forward to new bosses and further helpings of their distinct graphical style.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will be released on June 30 on all current systems.

Sonic: Origins

June 23

The news of this release still has us stunned and in some weird nostalgia-induced trance. Sonic: Origins will see our favorite blue hedgehog once again grace our screens. This awe-inspiring title is set to offer both Classic and Anniversary modes. Fancy a trip down Memory Lane and revisit the days of the iconic Sega Megadrive? Maybe more up-to-date visuals appeal to you? The choice will be yours.

While the Anniversary mode offers polished visuals, they still don’t live up to today’s standards and, instead, remain true to form with their classical greatness.

Sonic: Origins will include the first three titles alongside the lesser-played Sonic and Knuckles CD. Furthermore, players will be treated to all-new animated cutscences.

This blast from the past will be available on June 23, and is available now for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC.

Saints Row

August 23

After an eleven-year period of sleep after the bizarre Saints Row: The Third, the Saints are back, but thankfully lacking the over-the-top weirdness of 2011. Saints Row is an origins story that takes us back before the events of the first game. You, ‘The Boss’, are a young and aspiring gangster with a city to seize control of through violence and disorder (woohoo).

The sprawling map of Saints Row will be split into nine distinctive districts that will offer heaps of variety and fresh tasks. From the rural town of Rancho Providencio, to the lively gambling district of El Dorado, and all between. Saints Row will be available this August and on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Summary

2022 certainly has a lot to offer in terms of games and it’s shaping out to be a great year for gamers. With so many great games to come, stay tuned for part two of our personal picks of games coming out in 2022.