Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5) First Look

I didn’t have to delve very deeply to unearth my memories of the Silent Hill games. It was this very franchise that drew me into the world of survival horror games, and I’ve never since stopped to properly show my appreciation for a franchise that I’ve held close to my heart since 1999.

With the above said, it will come of very little surprise that the news of a Silent Hill 2 remake not only piqued my interest, but very nearly knocked me off my chair in the process. After pinching myself and rubbing my eyes in disbelief, I saw the news was still there and was compelled to write about it.

Silent Hill 2 will be Released as a PlayStation Exclusive

I thought now would be a good time to break the news to any Xbox gamers reading this; the Silent Hill 2 remake will, sadly, be a PlayStation exclusive — for the time being, at least. This comes as little surprise considering the franchise has mostly remained loyal to PlayStation since their first game, nearly twenty five years ago.

However, the word on the street is that the game will be made available on PC platforms a year after its first released. This could mean that there’s a chance we will see it on PC Game Pass, which may pave the way for an Xbox release, far later down the line.

Silent Hill 2 Teaser Trailer

Silent Hill 2 Teaser Trailer – Courtesy of Konami

While the Silent Hill teaser trailer is unusually long for a teaser, it still manages to give very little away in terms of what we will be seeing in the finished game. We do, however, see a brief glimpse of both the parasite-driven nurses from Alchemilla Hospital and the infamous brute himself, the aptly named Pyramid Head.

The brief glimpses of the infamous town also tell us that Konami will follow Capcom’s lead and give us a game close to the original, as opposed to the Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 remakes we have seen in recent years.

Silent Hill 2 Remake – Combat

Again following the reliable ways of Capcom, it looks as though the Silent Hill 2 remake will treat us to an over-the-shoulder perspective, freeing us from the horrendous long-shot camera angles that made navigation a chore in the original release and giving the game a modern touch.

What this means for combat, we are still unsure. The new camera angles will likely open up the combat mechanics and feel far more fluid than the clunky battling of yesteryear.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Storyline

We can only assume that the storyline will closely (if not exactly) follow the original plot in which a grieving James Sunderland receives a letter from his late wife, whom left this mortal coil three years before the story takes place. The letter tells him that she is not dead, but waiting for him in a small town called Silent Hill. Naturally, the protagonist believes there is some truth to the letter, so sets out on a quest to find his wife.

Of course, Silent Hill is no ordinary town and holds some darkly disturbing secrets.

Silent Hill 2 Remake – Summary

It’s great to see that a Silent Hill remake is on the cards, it’s greater still that it’s Silent Hill 2. This is news that I – and many others, no doubt – have been waiting for since the release of the Silent Hill HD Collection way back in 2012. We’re all keeping our fingers firmly crossed here that Konami don’t try and change too much; after all, why fix what isn’t broken?