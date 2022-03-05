Vampire The Masquerade Swansong Preview

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong is a soon-to-be-released RPG from studio Big Bad Wolf. Catering to those that like to sink their teeth (pardon the pun) into an immersive plot, the game is set to focus on a twisting and turning plot, where decisions can have both immediate and delayed impacts on the directions the story can take.

As if the prospect of a powerful story to tune into isn’t enough, Big Bad Wolf has centred Vampire The Masquerade Swansong about – you’ve guessed it – vampires. We all love a story about these seductive and toothy monsters of classic horror, but what, exactly, will this promising blockbuster entail? I delved deeper to find out.

The Story

Swansong is an adaptation of the table-top game, Vampire: The Masquerade, in which players fight an underground battle of politics and blood.

The video game, however, will follow the narratives of three different vampires from three different clans of the Camarilla (a secret, underground vampiric movement) as they uncover conspiracies and crimes within their secrative society.

Not much light has been shed on the details, but from what we see, Swansong is centre around an epic tale of treachery, vampiric society and blood.

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong will Feature Three Playable Vampires

The Masquerade Swansong allows you to take on the roles of three playable vampires, each from their own clan of the Camarilla. Each vampire comes with their own set of traits and abilities, along with widely differing personalities and stories.

Galeb Bazory

Born in 1710, Galeb was brought into the Camarilla’s Clan of Kings at the ripe, young (for a vampire) age of 35. The 300-year-old bloodsucker is from the Ventrue Clan and has the power to control the minds of his foes.

Leysha



“They call her a seer, prophet, or harbinger. But Leysha is more than the titles bestowed upon her. Caught in the middle of a web of complex relationships spinning around her, she wants nothing more than to protect her daughter, no matter the cost.“

Leysha is the stereotypical badass chick, that’s often synonymous with vampires. She is from the Malkavian clan and her trailer suggests her story surrounds the loss of her daughter, whom, seemingly, is being held for experimentation.

Emem

Hailing from the Toreador clan, Emem is a former jazz superstar. She was brought to the side of the immortals by her partner and love of her life, Hilda. Emem is the third playable character of The Masquerade Swansong and judging by her character trailer, she draws her power and chooses her victims by using a rose.

It’s without a doubt that the stories of these three characters will open up and intertwine with each other as the game progresses. The trailers alone don’t give much in the way of information. They do, however, show a great promise to the overall story of the dark and macabre premise of Vampire The Masquerade Swansong.

Summary

From what little information we could garner about this up-and-coming title, it really does show great promise. With very few vampire games out there, Big Bad Wolf is bringing our much loved creatures of the night into the gaming spotlight.

We are especially looking forward to the compelling story that all the signs point to and seeing how our three fanged friends add to the convoluted and serpentine narrative. With blood spilling on the streets of Boston, just how far will these three anti-heroes go to keep the secrecy if their very existence in tact?

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong will be swooping onto our shelves on May the 19th of this year (2022) and will be available exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.