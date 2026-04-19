Good Luck Review (PC) Review

Developed by Happybara Games, Good Luck is the kind of game that sounds simple on paper and then immediately proves you wrong the second you pick up the controller. The goal? Walk across a city and get to a meeting, and that’s it. No monsters to heroically slay, no puzzles to intelligently solve – just…. walk in a straight line.

Deceiving Premise, and Good Luck With That

At first glance, Good Luck feels almost too basic. You’re dropped into a stylized city and asked to make your way through it. However, this isn’t a normal stroll. In fact, the entire environment is built around Murphy’s Law – if something can go wrong, it definitely will.

You’ll be dodging falling objects, slipping on hazards, getting knocked around by physics, and generally questioning why you even left the house. Every step feels like a huge risk, but that’s the whole point of Good Luck.

It’s a rage-inducing game, but that’s the strange beauty of it all.

Good Luck Shows No Mercy

Here’s where Good Luck really starts to bear its teeth. There are no checkpoints. Mess up and you’re going all the way to the start (again).

At first, that feels brutal. However, the more you play, the more you start to understand the lay of the land. You begin to anticipate traps, learn how the physics behave, and slowly improve your runs.

That said, it never fully stops being frustrating. One bad step, one unlucky bounce, or one poorly-timed obstacle can undo several minutes of progress. It’s the kind of game that will test your patience to the limit.

Whether, that’s a good thing or not depends on how much you enjoy being relentlessly raged.

Play Good Luck With Friends

The is a co-op mode here, and honestly, this is where the game probably shines the most. Playing with others turns the frustration into something a little more entertaining.

Instead of boiling away in a pot of rage alone, you know have the added joy of watching your friends fail in equally ridiculous ways. People get knocked off ledges, slip at the worst possible moment, or accidentally cause chaos for everyone else.

Furthermore, the physics-based nature of the game meakes every co-op session unpredictable. No two runs feel exactly the same, which, like a sandwich bag, keeps things fresh.

However, it can also become a bit of a chaotic mess. Coordination isn’t always plain sailing, and sometimes it feels like success depends just as much on luck as it does on well-honed skills.

More Style Than Substance

Visually, Good Luck goes for a clean and stylized look that fits the game well. It’s colorful, readable, and it doesn’t get in the way of gameplay, which is useful in a game that calls for so much focus and precision.

However, there isn’t a huge amount of variety on display. The game leans heavily on its core, and while this works for quick dips in and out, it can start to feel repetitive quickly.

Summary

Good Luck is one of those games that knows exactly what it is and doesn’t try to be anything else. It’s chaotic, frustrating, occasionally funny, and very much built around trial and error.

The simple premise works, and the physics-driven chaos keeps it all interesting – especially so in co-op. However, the lack of variety and the unforgiving structure mean it won’t be for everyone.

If you enjoy rage games and don’t mind starting over again (and again, and again), there’s a lot of fun to be had here. If not, this might test your patience a little too much for comfort.