Realpolitiks II (XSX) Review

Developed by Jujubee S.A, Realpolitiks II is one of those games that lets you live out your dream of running an entire country… and immediately realizing you have absoluetly no idea what you’re doing. Playing an Xbox Series X, this modern-day grand strategy game throws you into the deep end of global politics and basically says, “Congrats, you’re in charge now – try not to start World War III before lunch”.

No pressure.

Running the World (Badly, at First)

The main concept here is actually pretty great. You pick any country – and I mean any – and try to guide it to global dominance. That means managing your economy, dealing with diplomacy, building your military, and occasionally poking other counties just to see what happens.

There’s a lot going on. Like… a lot. You’re juggling trade agreements, political systems, espionage, infrastructure, and about 500 other things all at once. The game definitely leans into that “you are the government” feeling, which is cool in theory.

However, it can also feel like being handed the keys to a spaceship with zero instructions. Systems pile up quickly, and early on it’s less about strategy and more about trying to figure out what half the menus actually do.

Menus, Menus Everywhere

This is where things start to wobble a bit. The UI isn’t exactly your best friend here. Important information can feel buried under layers of menus, and navigating everything on a controller does’nt always help.

There’s depth – no question – but it sometimes feels like the game is working against you instead of with you. You’ll spend a fair bit of time clicking through screens, trying to find the onw thing you actually need.

And once you do find it, there’s usually three more systems attached to it that you also have to manage.

Fun.

Big Ideas, Mixed Execution

To it’s credit Realpolitiks II is ambitious. You’re dealing with real-world-style problems – economic crises, political shifts, global threats – and the game gives you a lot of freedom in how you handle them. Want to run a peaceful democracy? Go for it. Prefer to become a full-blown dictator? Also an option.

There’s a sandbox feel to it that can be genuinely engaging once you get into the rhythm. Watching your country grow, expand, and influence the world around it has its moments.

However, that ambition doesn’t always land cleanly. The sheer amount of micromanagement can become overwhelming, especially since there’s very little automation. You’re expected to handle pretty much everything yourself, in real time, which can turn what should be strategic decision-making into a bit of a juggling act.

Performance and Pacing

Performance is… a bit of a mixed bag. While it’s playable on Xbox Series X, there are moments where things don’t feel as smooth as they should. Between the heavy systems and everything happening behind the scenes, it can occasionally feel a little clunky.

Pacing is another interesting one. This isn’t a fast game by any stretch. It’s slow, methodical, and sometimes just… slow. If you enjoy taking your time and planning things out, that’s fine. If you’re expecting constant action you might find yourself starting at the map wondering if anything’s actually happening.

Final Thoughts

Realpolitiks II is one of those games that clearly has big ideas, and you can see what it’s going for. The ability to control any country and shape global politics is genuinely appealing, and there’s depth here if you’re willing to dig through it.

However, the messy UI, heavy micromanagement, and uneven performance hold it back from being something truly great. It’s not that the game lacks ambition – it just struggles to make all of its systems feel approachable and enjoyable at the same time.