Spindle (PC) Review

There’s something instantly intriguing about Spindle. You play as The Grim Reaper, Death himself – but rather than the doom and gloom you would usually associate with such a macabre figure, you’re accompanied by an adorable pig. Together, you embark on a mission to find out why nobody in the world can no longer die. It’s an unusual setup, but one that works surprisingly well thanks to a warming mix or charm, humor, and classic adventure gameplay.

Developed by Wobble Ghost and published by Deck13, Spindle is a top-down adventure so clearly inspired by the classical likes of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. With that being said, it’s far from just a simple imitation. The team has taken that nostalgic blueprint and built something that feels heartfelt and oozing with personality, while also exploring themes that most games tend to shy away from. Death, loss, balance, and friendship all sit comfortably at the heart of Spindle‘s tale.

A Grim Reaper with Heart – The Protagonist of Spindle

The opening moments quickly set the tone. Our deadly hero wakes up confused, only to realize that no one has died for way too long. The world, naturally, has fallen into chaos as a consequence. Enter your trusty companion – a surprisingly expressive piggy who manages to inject his token warmth and humor into almost every moment.

It’s a clever choice by the developers. Death could have been a cold and detached protagonist, but the pig offsets this nicely, creating the perfect contrast between the somber and the heartwarming. Their friendship adds a lightness to what could have been a melancholic journey. Furthermore, the dialogue and interactions between the give the adventure and almost storybook-like feel. You’ll find yourself chuckling at the pig’s antics one moment and ponder the fate of the world the next.

The world of Spindle is a pleasure to explore too. Each area feels lovingly crafted brimming with small details that encourage exploration. You’ll move from forests and caves to temples and villages, each holding secrets that reward those willing to wander off the beaten path.

Spindle is Classic Adventure Done Right

When it comes to gameplay, Spindle sticks closely to its old-school inspirations. Combat is straightforward – a mixture of sword swings, dodging, and timing. However, it’s the puzzles and the dungeons that make the adventure shine. Each of the game’s themed dungeons features a mix of clever traps, environmental riddles, and boss encounters that bring just enough challenge without ever feeling unfair.

Furthermore, the game doesn’t rely on hand-holding. You’re free to roam and discover at your own pace, which makes each small victory feel well and truly earned. The puzzles are logical and satisfying to solve, with just enough variety to keep things interesting throughout.

The presentation also deserves praise. The pixel art style is simply eye candy, blending vibrant colors with moody undertones to reflect the strange balance between life and death. The soundtrack compliments all of this beautifully – sometimes whimsical, sometimes haunting – perfectly capturing the game’s raw tones. It’s one of those rare soundtracks that stays with you beyond the game’s end credits.

A Few Minor Hiccups

Spindle isn’t entirely without fault, however. The combat, while functional can feel a little stiff at times, especially during all-important boss fights where precision is key. A few areas also struggle from pacing issues, with occasional backtracking that pads out playtime needlessly. Furthermore, the camera occasionally struggles to keep up in tighter spaces, which can make navigation feel a tad clumsy.

None of these issues are dealbreakers, but the do take a bit of the polish off what is otherwise a charmingly delightful experience. It’s clear that Spindle was made with love, and that passion carries it a long way. You just have to be willing to forgive a few of its rougher edges.

Summary

Spindle is one of those games that sneaks up on you. What begins as a simple, quirky adventure about Death and his piggy companion slowly involves into something far more meaningful and heartfelt. It captures that nostalgic feelings of classic adventure games, yet manages to tell a story of its own.

Furthermore, its world is filled with personality – the kind of place you actually want to explore, just to see what off character or mystery lies in wait around the next corner. It’s not a flawless game, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s charm, tone, and creativity are more than enough to make it stand out.

If you have a soft spot for retro-inspired adventures and enjoy games that wear their hearts proudly on their sleeves, Spindle is absolutely worth your time. It’s touching and it’s the most wholesome game about death you’re ever likely to play.