A-RED Walking Robot (PC) Review

Developed by indie team Jookitooz, A-RED Walking Robot is a physics-based puzzle platformer that places you in a small clockwork robot trying to survive in a giant, trap-filled workshop. On the surface, it is all very charming with its bright visuals, an upbeat toy-box aesthetic, and lovable protagonist. However, spend more than a few minutes in A-RED’s world and you will quickly discover that this cheerful facade hides a game that’s often as punishing as it is endearing.

First Impressions

The game begins without much ceremony. You are dropped into a cluttered workshop with no real introduction and asked to make your way forward. A‑RED’s movement is intentionally clumsy, with each step feeling like it could be your last, and this simple act of walking immediately becomes the first real challenge. There are planks to balance on, tiny jumps to make and, of course, an ever‑ticking spring that acts as your life timer. Fail to collect winding keys quickly enough and you will seize-up on the spot.

It is an effective way to create tension, although I must admit that my first few attempts ended in a series of unceremonious tumbles into bottomless pits. At one point, I spent five straight minutes trying to cross a wobbly plank bridge only to slip at the final step. I laughed, briefly, and then questioned my life choices.

Gameplay and Mechanics

A‑RED Walking Robot is built around its physics. Almost everything in the environment reacts to your weight and momentum, which makes even the most basic maneuvers feel precarious. There are switches to flip, boxes to push, and, later on, gadgets such as a jetpack and laser beam that give you a fighting chance at survival. Furthermore, these items are introduced at a steady pace, ensuring that each level adds a new layer of complexity without overwhelming you all at once.

The winding key mechanic is a clever touch, constantly forcing you to weigh up whether to rush ahead or carefully line up each jump. It also leads to a lot of “just one more go” moments as you inch closer and closer to success. However, it can also feel unnecessarily punishing at times, particularly when you are seconds away from the next checkpoint and your timer abruptly runs out.

Community Feedback

Early reviews on Steam have been largely positive, with players praising the game’s unique design and chaotic, slapstick style of failure. One player described it as “nerve‑wrecking but hilarious”, while another admitted to clocking over 20 hours despite calling it “tedious” in places. A-RED Walking Robot is the sort of game that will not appeal to everyone, but those who enjoy precision platformers with a bit of personality will likely appreciate the challenge.

Final Thoughts

A‑RED Walking Robot is a small, stylish game that knows exactly what it wants to be. It can be frustrating and even a little exhausting at times, but the satisfaction of finally pulling off a tricky section makes all the failures worthwhile. The physics, while occasionally infuriating, give the game a sense of unpredictability that keeps you engaged.

If you are someone who enjoys trial‑and‑error gameplay and does not mind the occasional rage‑quit, A‑RED Walking Robot is worth a look. Just be prepared to spend a fair amount of time watching your little wind‑up friend tumble into the abyss.

A-RED Walking Robot is available on both PC and PlayStation 5, alllowing players to experience its challenging physics-based gameplay on different platforms. The PC version offers precise controls with keyboard and mouse, while the PS5 edition benefits from the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, enhancing immersion.