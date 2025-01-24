Blade Chimera (PC) Review

Blade Chimera is an explosive Metroidvania title from the talented independent studio, Team Ladybug. Playing the part of a ass-kicking demon hunter named Shin, the game throws you into the city of Osaka; a dark and foreboding location where the streets are awash with unholy entities of all shapes and sizes. Battle with evil frogs, go toe-to-toe with demonic toddlers and more, as you seek to uncover the truth of your forgotten past.

Having received a hero’s welcome through the medium of Steam reviews, it’s clear for all to see that Blade Chimera goes way beyond the usual cookie-cutter Metroidvania titles we have seen over the years. Having had the absolute pleasure of playing this title, it would be almost criminal if I wasn’t to share my thoughts.

Old School Vibes with Modern-Day Benefits

If there’s one thing I’m a sucker for, it’s nostalgia. Anything that takes me back to bygone eras I can appreciate; providing, of course, they are backed up with the same addictive gameplay approach we saw yesteryear.

Over the recent years, there has been a plethora of Metroidvania games that have piqued my curiosity, only to destroy any early hopes with lazy development or a distinct lack of imagination. However, Blade Chimera quickly dispelled any premature reservations I may have had by quickly proving that it was one of the very few roses amongst a garden of thorns.

Awkward Keyboard Controls Solved by Full Controller Support

When playing games away from my consoles (my preferred platforms), I like to delve right into the PC experience and use keyboard and mouse controls, where my extremely limited skills allow.

Sadly, the keyboard mapping in Blade Chimera quickly became too much for my inexperienced key fingers with a weird default button mapping that very nearly had my fingers tied up in an intricate knot. All was not lost, however, with Blade Chimera offering full controller support. From the moment I switched to my more familiar means of control, the game felt far more fluid to play.

The Weapons and Power-Ups of Blade Chimera

Blade Chimera begins to really shine when you begin to collect new weaponry and discover the powers your magical sword yields. With a good selection of weapons, you can find the perfect combination to suit your play style. I went for the advised shotgun for close-range attacks, leaving my pistol to do the long-range work, but with a plethora of weapons unlocked along the way, your combinations (mapped to two face buttons) become key in surviving the progressively more difficult bosses and minions.

Regardless of what ranged weapons you opt for, Shin is equipped with a magical sword that not only kicks demon ass but also serves as a means to progress through the map. Your sword can remember objects that once stood where you stand and bring them back into the timeline to assist you traversing the city. This means you can summon platforms to help you reach otherwise inaccessible areas, but only once you have progressed to the point of unlocking your swords many talents. The result is a map that unfolds before your eyes as you level-up and discover new tricks for your blade or yourself.

Summary

Blade Chimera is a breath of fresh air for all fans of the Metroidvania genre. It proudly displays every hallmark of a genre classic and will undoubtedly continue to grow it’s player base in the coming days, weeks and months.

High-octane action, puzzles and an immersive storyline; all can be found in the city of Osaka.

Blade Chimera is available now on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Don’t miss out on a revisiting of the golden age of gaming.