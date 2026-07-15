Rally Mechanic Simulator (XSX) Review

If you’ve ever watched a rally race and thought, “Forget driving the car – I want to be the poor dude changing the suspension in record time,” then congratulations, Rally Mechanic Simulator has probably been made specifically for you.

Developed by Play2Chill, this sim swaps the driver’s seat for the workshop, putting you in charge of repairing, maintaining, and preparing rally cars before they head back out to tackle the dirt, gravel, and whatever else the world decides to throw at them. It’s a niche idea, but then again, simulator fans have made successful careers out of pressure washing and mowing lawns, so who am I to judge?

Surprisingly it works… most of the time.

Every Nut, Bolt, and Oil Filter

This isn’t the sort of game where you hit one button and magically fix an engine. You’ll be removing worn-out parts, replacing damaged components, checking fluids, changing tires, and generally spending far too much time staring at suspension pieces you never even knew existed.

It’s surprisingly satisfying.

There’s something innately rewarding about taking a wrecked rally car and gradually bringing it back to life piece-by-tiny-piece. Jobs start off fairly simple before introducing more complicated repairs, and I found myself learning where certain components lived simply through repetition.

I still couldn’t fix my own car in real life, mind you, but I now have a worrying amount of confidence when it comes to virtual shock absorbers.

Far More Relaxing Than Expected

Despite revolving around rally racing, this isn’t a fast-paced experience. Most of your time is spent methodically working through repair lists, organizing parts, and making sure everything is ready before the real event.

That slower pace actually perfectly compliments the game.

It’s the sort of title you can load up after work, stick some music on in the background, and quietly work through a few repairs without needing lightening-fast reflexes.

The progression also gives you something to work toward. As your garage grows, so does the complexity of the jobs, helping the experience feel rewarding rather than repetitive.

Getting Your Hands Dirty

Not everything runs perfectly, however.

Some of the interactions can feel a little clunky, particularly when trying to line up parts or navigate around cramped areas of the vehicle. There were a few moments where I spent longer wrestling with the camera than the actual repair itself.

Menus can also feel slightly awkward at times. Once you understand where everything is, they become second nature, but the opening hour could definitely do a better job of introducing new players to the workshop.

Thankfully, neither issue sticks around long enough to ruin the experience.

Built for Simulator Fans

Like most games in this genre, Rally Mechanic Simulator knows exactly who its audience is.

If you’re looking for explosive racing action, you’ve parked in the wrong garage. This is a game about patience, routing, and the satisfaction that comes from ticking jobs off a checklist.

Oddly enough, that’s exactly why it works.

There’s always another repair waiting, another upgrade to unlock, or another rally car that’s somehow managed to lose half its suspension after a five-minute drive through the woods.

Honestly, I started feeling more sorry for the drivers.

Summary

Rally Mechanic Simulator won’t convert people who dislike simulator games, but it doesn’t really need to. It delivers exactly what the title promises: a chance to become the unsung hero standing behind a successful rally team.

The occasional awkward controls stop it from reaching the podium, but the satisfying repair mechanics and steady progression make it surprisingly difficult to put down.

Just don’t blame me if you suddenly start pointing at suspension parts during real-world rally coverage pretending you know what they do.