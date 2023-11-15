Tales of Mathasia (PC) Review

Tales of Mathasia is an often challenging math game by Pancake Games. Aimed at a much younger market of three to six-year-olds, the game is colorful, vibrant and is full of adorable characters that come in the form of a seal, a mouse, a lion and an evil sparrow named “Sparrow”.

Tales of Mathasia is a Superb Learning Tool for Young Children

Having kids myself, who are now a little too old for this game at eleven and ten, I can really appreciate the value that Tales of Mathasia will bring into early education. Five years ago, I would have found this game to be an ideal introduction to the world of mathematics. The puzzles, start off simple and gradually become more and more challenging (for a child).

With sixteen levels, the educational game will offer kindergartens a fun adventure that will keep them entertained for as long as you need, while all the time teaching a valuable skill without the child even realizing. Want some guilt-free peace and quiet? Here lies the perfect solution to offer you some of that much needed “quiet time”.

Tales of Mathasia – Difficulty

At forty-years-old, I would have been worried if any of the sums gave me any difficulty during my necessary run-through (my own children scoffed at the idea, so it was down to me to play) but I can imagine some of the later problems becoming quite taxing for the age ranges this is aimed at.

The early levels of Tales of Mathasia are based on basic addition using two single-digit numbers. As your child progresses through their adventure, however, they will also come across subtraction. The difficulties will likely become a small issue in the later stages, where the game mixes addition and subtraction across five numbers. It just seemed to me like this would be a little too taxing on a six-year-old mind.

Furthermore, throughout the game, the characters use words that should be way beyond the vocabulary of a child of kindergarten age. The word “corruption” pops up quite often with it being the theme of the game (that naughty sparrow) and later I noticed the word “inconsistency”. There’s a magnitude of other synonyms that could have been used in place, it just feels at time that the developers don’t fully understand young children. This isn’t to say the game is unsuitable, far from it. I would, however, be prepared to be questioned on some of the dialogue.

The Story of Tales of Mathesia

Sparrow, the evil …er…. sparrow, has spread his corruption through the lands of Mathasia and it’s down to you (well, your child) to save the fantastical world through the medium of math. That’s pretty much it, but a twisting and turning narrative would only go to cause confusion. As it stands, the story is loose but perfectly paced to keep a child’s interest.

Along the way they will meet a handful of characters that are all friendly-looking and in no way menacing (even the evil sparrow, that chooses to use his evil ways to make people do sums. There’s nothing in the game that will teach children wicked morals or scare them. Good job, Pancake Games!

Tales of Mathasia – Summary

For three to six-year-olds, Tales of Mathasia is the perfect introduction into pre-school math. There are a few tiny hiccups along the way in terms of dialogue, but nothing that will really cause any hindrance or affect the ample enjoyment to be had in the lands of Mathasia.

Tales of Mathasia is both wholesome and educational, offering a fun approach to math that any parent would welcome with open arms.