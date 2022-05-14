sniper elite 5 preview

90 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Since 2005 Rebellion have given gamers exactly what we have always needed, a solid sniper-focused game. Following the awe-inspiring, award-winning series, Sniper Elite 5 is set to release on the 26th of May 2022, in just twenty days time (at the time of writing).

The upcoming game will see the player once again stepping into the sneaky shoes of Kyle Fairburne, a German-born American OSS (Office of Strategic Services) operator – and badass sniper. This latest outing will see Kyle leaving sunny Italy to snipe his way through Le France, in what’s looking to be the most immersive and action-packed campaign yet.

Sniper Elite 5 – The Storyline

Staged towards the end of the second World War in 1944, Sniper Elite 5 will follow protagonist Kyle Fairburne, who is stationed in France with the US Rangers as a part of an undercover operation to weaken German defences. On making contact with members of the French Resistance, Kyle soon learns of secret Nazi project, ‘Operation Kraken’. With the looming threat of the war being lost before allied forces have a chance to invade Europe, our friendly neighborhood sniper has a job to do.

Key Features of Sniper Elite 5

With the promise of a vastly improved game, Sniper Elite 5 has us hyped and chomping at the bit to once again jump into the battlefield and snipe our way to victory. But how are Rebellion going to improve on the already phenomenal, Sniper Elite 4? Here are some of the key features we have been promised:

Expansive Campaign

To make an ultra-realistic combat zone, the scenes of Sniper Elite 5 are all captured using photogrammetry and offer a vast open-world experience. Take the Nazi party on alone or team up with a friend in all-new and improved co-op action.

Weapon Customization

Almost every part of your weapon will be customizable. From stock to flash eliminator, design your own weapon to wreak stealthy havoc on your unsuspecting enemies. Furthermore, a range of different ammo types will be available to suit your intended target. From armor-piercing rounds to non-lethal options, the choice will be yours.

Invasion Mode

Feel like stepping your game up a notch or two? Switch to Invasion Mode to allow hunters to join your game. Human players will then be able to enter your game with the one objective of tracking you down and killing you before you can finish your mission.

As cool and as fresh as this sounds, it’s still great that this option can be disabled. I can’t imagine anything worse than getting to the end of a mission to be taken out by a invading player. I’ve always liked to play these games at a slow pace, as a sniper would snipe. With that being said, I’ll no doubt be switching it on from time-to-time.

Improved Kill-Cam

Having been a signature of the Sniper Elite games from day one, Sniper Elite 5 is set to bring us a new and improved version of this fan favorite. To turn the gore dial up a notch or two, we will now see bullets ricocheting as they hit bone and take on a new path through the body of a target. Furthermore, SMG pistols will now be able to trigger the famous kill-cam as you see your enemies peppered with rounds in glorious slow-motion.

Sniper Elite 5 – Release Date and Platforms

Sniper Elite 5 is due to be released on the 26th of May on all leading platforms. Additionally, the upcoming title has been confirmed as a ‘Day One’ release on Xbox Game Pass.

Summary

As a lifelong fan of the Sniper Elite franchise, finding out about this was like music to my ears (or eyes). The trailer alone was enough to give me an itchy trigger finger and very nearly donning my ghillie suit. With the promised improvements to the likes of the kill-cam, weapon customization and Invasion Mode, Sniper Elite 5 is shaping up to be one hell of a game.