Snow Plowing Simulator (PC) Review

March 6, 2023
Snow Plowing Simulator
Snow Plowing Simulator is the latest simulation game from South African development team, FreeMind SA.

Staged among the snowy mountains, this latest employment sim offers us the chance to step into the fur-lined boots of a snow plough operative as we step into one man battle against nature and her extreme elements.

Snow Plowing Simulator Review - MyGamer.com

Wrap Up Warm or Suffer the Consequences

When you’re working hard all day in sub-freezing temperatures, you need to be mindful of your core temperature. The marketplace in Slow Plowing Simulator is home to a wide range of different products, including coats, jumpers and even full snowsuits.

Items from this outer clothing selection are rated on minimum temperature, maximum temperature, number of pockets, waterproof quality, breathability, aeration, convenience and whether or not the garment comes with reflective strips.

Snow Plowing Simulator Review - MyGamer.com

Check the weather on the provided screen and take careful consideration in deciding on what to wear out. If you get too cold, you will catch a cold. Get too warm, however, and the dangers are way beyond a sniffle.

It’s Important to Keep those Calories up in Snow Plowing Simulator

With the daily bump and grind of a snowplowist(?) you’re going to be burning off those calories rapidly. Make sure you stock up on carbohydrate-heavy foods and eat plenty of sugary snacks to keep you going.

Food can be bought at the shop and delivered straight to your table. Stand aside, Walmart.

The Theraputic Qualities of Snow Plowing Simumlator

After playing a magnitude of simulation games over the last year, we have noticed a pattern, a quality that every one of these games have used to bring in the players and keep them there – satisfaction.

Snow Plowing Simulator Review - MyGamer.com

Snow Plowing Simulator is no different. Despite the mundane task of clearing snow (a real life chore), the game is oddly satisfying.

Everything from the realistic crunching of the snow, to seeing progress brings this odd satisfaction that simulation games of late seem to conjure so well.

Bring in the Big Guns

When your modest shovel and hand plow are no longer enough to keep that snow at bay, jump behind the wheel of your beefy 4×4 pickup truck and take your plowing to the next level.

The in-game store, as versatile as it is, sells a range of attachable plows you can adorn your 4×4 with. With each plow offering its own qualities, it’s imperative that you take the best one for the job. You don’t want to be taking a knife to a gun fight.

ss 412aaac015252cdceccdc7dce07d278cf63e1855

Snow Plowing Simulator and it’s Inevitable Repetitiveness

Just like modern-day simulation games all follow the path to satisfaction, they also invariably follow another path, this one to repetitiveness.

Just like other simulators that have recently come before Snow Plowing Simulator, the game soon gives way to a rinse and repeat process that fast becomes tedious and tiresome.

To be fair, there’s not much games of this ilk can do to further improve on gameplay, without crossing the line of realism and out of from under the simulator banner.

Snow Plowing Simulator – Summary

There’s no doubt that Snow Plowing Simulator has some definining qualities that are fresh to the genre. The need to watch what you eat, how hard you work and your temperature adds a much-needed depth to the game.

Snow Plowing Simulator Review - MyGamer.com

Early hopes are set high as you begin to relax into the ridiculously satisfying process of clearing snow. However, these are soon dashed as you realize that – just like in most other new-age sims – the bare bones of the game is sheer repetition.

The good news is that you can try Snow Plow Simulator for yourself, free of charge. The 30-minute demo is available now on Steam

