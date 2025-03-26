Endzone: A World Apart (PC) Review

Developed by Gentlymad Studios and published in a collaboration between Assemble Entertainment and Whisper Games, Endzone: A World Apart is a post-apocalyptic city-builder game set against the backdrop of a radiation riddled planet.

With the news of a sequel on the horizon, I thought it the perfect time to share my thoughts surrounding this widely loved title.

In a Post-Apocalyptic World There was Little Hope – Until Now

It was 2021 when an economic disaster plunged the planet into chaos and disorder. A lucky few were able to escape to the safety of an underground facility, where they have since built a community of there very own. Some 150 years later, it’s time for man to emerge from the safe embrace of the facility and resurface into the barren, radioactive hell and work against all odds to reclaim the time ravaged lands and once again live as closely to normality as the treacherous elements will allow.

It won’t be easy, by any means. However, during a lifetime of subterranean dwelling, you have become a beacon of hope for your people and have earned the respect it takes to lead you subjects into a new way of life. The question is: have you got what it takes to achieve the comfort and prosperity your people deserve? You are about to find out.

A City Builder That Shines

Over my 30-plus years of gaming, I have seen my fair share of city builders. The genre started as a unique and fresh idea with Sim City but over time it has become tired, repetitive and somewhat frustrating with its many clones that adorn the Steam Store under the genres sub-section.

Endzone: A World Apart takes us back to those times when city builders were actually fun to play. With the omnipresent threats of sandstorms; acid rain; extreme climate changes; and drought, the game does a remarkable job of keeping the player on his (or her) toes. Like with the majority of games of this ilk, your first tasks complete the lengthy tutorial (in a good way) and ensure you are set up with the knowledge to thrive without any guidance later in the game.

During my time playing Endzone: A World Apart, I managed to set up a sustainable community with housing, wood and scrap facilities, refineries, a steady supply of water, and even a school. The sense of satisfaction I achieved through my slow-but-sure progress was more than enough to leave me wanting more when I had to tear myself away to write this article. The “End of the World” theme coupled with the fact the world is under a blanket of radiation makes for the perfect setting for a city builder title.

Requirements

Unlike many games released into the market lately, Endzone: A World Apart won’t require you to own a super computer to run it. In fact, the system requirements are surprisingly low, considering how vibrant and detailed the world is.

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit Processor: I5-2500K, 4-Cores @3.30 GHz or equivalent AMD-Hardware

I5-2500K, 4-Cores @3.30 GHz or equivalent AMD-Hardware Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 760

GeForce GTX 760 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 6 GB available space

6 GB available space Additional Notes: Supported: Monitors with 16:10 and wider aspect ratios (NOTE: 5:4 and 4:3 aspect ratios are not supported)

Summary

If you’re a fan of immersive city builders, then there are no doubts in my mind that you will find a lot to enjoy about Endzone: A World Apart. The themes of the game couple with the genre perfectly to create a wholly immersive experience that few games sharing the sub-genre simply can’t compete with.

Don your carbon mask, zip up those HAZMAT suits and jump into the world Gentlymad have so deftly crafted.