Rally Arcade Classics (XSX) Review

Booting up NETK2GAMES’ Rally Arcade Classics feels like hopping into a time capsule that’s been collecting dust from the golden era of arcade racers. Instead of flashy, photorealistic graphics or cutting-edge physics, it throws you straight into a classic aesthetic, full of exaggerated drifts and with pure joy to be found in sliding around corners at breakneck speed. With over forty cars spanning across decades and nearly fifty tracks, there’s more than enough here to keep your inner rally junkie satiated.

The Nuts and Bolts of Rally Arcade Classics

The game is built around a handful of distinct modes that all play into its retrotastic charms. License mode sets the tone by forcing you to nail down short challenges before unlocking the juicier content; Tour Mode expands things into globe-trotting event where you garner stars and credits, all the while battling for leaderboard rights, and Arcade Mode is a more compact and bite-sized experience, tossing you against a pack of AI opponents for quick, scrappy races. Then you have Rally Mode, a mode leaning into the longer, cup-based structure, bringing that classic rally format where shaving a millisecond off your time can make all the difference.

The Look and Feel of Rally Arcade Classics

Visually, Rally Arcade Classics is knowing nod to the past. The tracks are bright and adorned with banners, the cars are simple but distinct (despite having no licenses, NETK2GAMES have done a sterling job of keeping the cars recognizable against their real-world counterparts), and from the moment you first rev your engine, everything screams “arcade classics” – it does exactly what it says on the tin. However, don’t expect much in the way of variety in the scenery. A lot of environments blur together after a while, with deserts, forests and snow-covered routes all blending into a familiar haze. It’s far from ugly, just a little repetitive once you’ve raced through a few of the region types.

The handling is where Rally Arcade Classics really shines. Cars have that exaggerated physics mechanic that makes drifting stupidly fun. You’re not bogged down with tuning menus or endless customization; it’s all about hitting the accelerator, feathering the brake and learning each track. Furthermore, the simplicity of the mechanics opens the door to everyone to pick up and enjoy themselves, but there’s just enough there to make the dedicated racers chasing those perfect runs.

Rally Arcade Classics Offers a Lot of Bang for Your Buck

In terms of content, the game definitely punches above its weight. Between the license tests, rally cups, arcade events, customizable Chrono events, and seasonal challenges, there’s a solid chunk of gameplay content to gnaw on. You could easily sink dozens of hours here if you’re determined enough to go for every gold medal or climb the dizzying heights of the leaderboards. However, it needs to be pointed out that Rally Arcade Classics is very much a single-player affair. There’s no multiplayer mode whatsoever; no split-scene chaos to enjoy, and certainly no chance of rubbing your victories in the faces of your friends. For a game that so strongly evokes the golden era of arcades, the lack of any social involvement does feel a tad disappointing.

It’s also worth pointing out that Arcade Rally Classics comes with a very steep learning curve. Early stages lull you into a false sense of comfort, but in the blink of a proverbial eye you’re wrestling with unforgiving time requirements where a single mistake can and will dash any hopes of a gold. Some seasoned racing game fanatics will enjoy the challenge, but others might get bored grinding the same track again and again just to fly over the line in the allotted time.

Summary

In a nutshell, Rally Arcade Classics is a game that knows exactly what it wants to be. It’s not aiming to dethrone big-budget rally sims or dazzle the player with high-end visuals. Instead, it focuses on capturing the energy of a bygone era; quick races, exaggerated drifting and just enough challenge to keep you coming back for more.