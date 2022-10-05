Electrician Simulator (PC) Review

by Michael P Cleworth on October 5, 2022
PC
7
0
Full Review

Electrician Simulator is a soon-to-be-released game, focused around the fine art of electrical installation. Developed by Take IT Studio, this upcoming simulation game looks to go beyond the usual realms of such games to offer a realistic and educational experience.  

Electrician Simulator – Gameplay 

Starting out as a young tradesman can often be a daunting prospect. Thankfully, Electrician Simulator places you in the rubber-soled boots of a budding electrician (would you believe it?) who has been handed the family business on a proverbial platter. It’s now your job to make the ol’ folks proud and not run the fruits of their tenured labor into the ground – no pressure. 

The tasks that lay ahead of you as the new company owner, range from small and simple challenges like fixing up electrical appliances, to behemoth jobs such as wiring a full building. This really puts into the spotlight the diversity involved in being an electrical contractor and the range of tasks that lay in wait for such workers.  

Electrician Simulator Review

Night Mode – for those Dark Situations 

Unless you have the collective IQ of a jar of pennies, you would never work with electricity while the main power supply is live. Unfortunately, this means there are plenty of times where you will find yourself working in the pitch dark.  

This is where we made the startling discover that all electricians are equipped with some sort of optical enhancement that gives objects of interest a green glow. OK, ‘Night Mode’ isn’t the most realistic of aspects seen in Electrician Simulator but, to be fair, it does come in handy regularly throughout the game.  

Electrician Simulator Review

Electrician Simulator is Disappointingly Short-Lived 

While Electrician Simulator is a mixed bag in terms of jobs, we couldn’t help but feel the experience was in a dire need of some more content. For the $18 (USD) price tag we were left feeling well and truly short-changed (and more than a little bewildered).  

We were just over four hours into the game and had our teeth sunk firmly into the career when it just ended. It was only after a fruitless search for more jobs that the reality sank in – we had really finished it, in a blink of the eye. 

This isn’t something that would have passed the attention of the guys at Take IT Studios. Sadly, this leaves no excuse other than laziness for the 5-dollars-an-hour game. We can only hope that the team are working on some free downloadable content for their customers; only time will tell.  

ss 98413125c6aa7cdbcbadc1bc27bddc7b30316052.1920x1080

Electrician Simulator – Graphics 

It seems that a lot of care and attention has gone into the graphics in Electrician Simulator. Paying special attention to intricacies – such as how lighting behaves – has really paid off in the final product. The easy-on-the-eye veneer worked to draw us in and keep us immersed until the premature ending.  

Get a Free Taste of Electrician Simulator

If you’re keen to try Electrician Simulator, but not on the idea of paying $18 without giving it a go, you can try Electrician Simulator – First Shock. This is a prequel of the base game and is designed to give you a better idea about what Electrician Simulator is all about. First Shock is downloadable on Steam now.

d

Summary

There’s no denying that Electrician Simulator has that uncanny ability to draw you in and keep you entertained as you go about your electrical duties. It also carries that certain relaxing, therapeutic air that so often comes with simulator games. However, with just over four-hours worth of actual gameplay bundled in, the game fast becomes a flash in the pan.

Electrician Simulator is available now on Steam.

