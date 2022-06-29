TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (PS5) Review

Full Review

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has recently launched, sending the majority of gamers ‘of a certain age’ into some sort of nostalgia-fuelled frenzy. The wistfulness and reminiscence in the air are almost tangible, as childhoods the world over are relived, with grown adults being cast back 30-years to reignite the fondest of memories and once again unleash their inner-children – COWABUNGA!

Fast, Furious and as Fun as Ever

When we first heard news of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, a shred of doubt manifested itself somewhere amid the rolling clouds of excitement. Yes, a new TMNT beat-’em-up sounded great on paper, but with the likes of Ubisoft’s TMNT: Turtles in Time; Re-Shelled stinking up the past, we were still erring on the side of caution in those early days after the announcement.

Alas! Our early misgivings were quickly extinguished on actually getting hands-on and playing the game. The base mechanics remain true to the barebones approach we saw in the early nineties, while our favorite shelled heroes are still exactly as we know and love. So much could have gone wrong with TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, yet all of the essential boxes were confidently ticked, for us, from start to end.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and it’s Replay Value

Those lucky enough to remember the likes of the iconic brawler, Turtles in Time will be familiar with the lack of replay value the iconic game had to offer. Yes, it was played for countless hours and countless times, but there was never any real value in doing so (other than to actually play the game, of course).

In contrast, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is jam-packed full of challenges and collectibles that give each of the fifteen levels vast replay value. We are still working our way through them now, having already beaten the story twice.

More Fun with a Friend

The fun is turned up to eleven when you take advantage of the online multiplayer mode. Play with up to six friends and take on the forces of the Foot Clan together. When playing with other players you can pick them up a bit with a classic turtle-y high five, team up against the stronger opponents and even revive a downed player with a slice of pizza (what better way to be revived?).

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’s multiplayer is insanely fun and the way the game should be played, where possible. Yes, we’re enjoying beating some of the challenges alone but for the full experience, invite a friend.

Choose from Seven Characters

Before reading the rest of this section, I’d like it to be known that it does contain a spoiler about a character.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge opens up with a selection of six playable characters. Of course, all four ass-kicking reptiles are available to play as from the start, but you will also have the option to pick from Splinter and the turtles’ favorite reporter, April O’Neil (who is actually far better to play with than the elderly sensei). Furthermore, finishing the story mode once will unlock Casey Jones to add to your roster. I initially wrote that the hockey hero was available from the start, apologies for getting that wrong.

Summary

Despite our early worries, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is everything we could have hoped for – and more. The gelling of retro-style arcade action and modern mechanics is balanced to perfection. With the extra challenges and collectibles added to each level, we’re sure this latest gift from the Gaming Gods has hours of turtletasticness yet to come.

While the game is aimed primarily at the older gamer, with it’s retro shine and nods to the past, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has all the appeal to keep a gamer of any age entertained throughout.