Blood on the Thames (PC) Review

Developed by the small indie studio, Team Firestorm, Blood on the Thames is a shining example of how video games don’t need ultra-realistic graphics, a 60 FPS framerate, or an eye-watering budget to create a wholly enjoyable and deeply immersive experience. Evoking feelings of blissful nostalgia, Blood on the Thames adopts a retro theme for it’s very retro point-and-click genre, and to wonderful effect. Being both old and sentimental, games that take successfully transport me back in time hold a special place in my heart, and this title more than earns its place.

Of course, there’s no point in any game relying on tugging those maudlin strings alone; there also needs to be a rich and captivating storyline to keep the player engrossed. Thankfully, Blood on the Thames confidently ticks this box with an intertwining narrative that gives you the the opportunity to meet a medley of vibrant, sinister and honorable characters that each work wonders to bring 1800’s London to life.

The Twisting Tale of Blood on the Thames

Set in 1888 in Victorian London, Blood on the Thames picks up shortly before an affluent shipping company owner is found dead; drowned in the deep waters of the River Thames and marked with a spiraling wound weaving its way around his leg.

A month later, the victim’s widow wakes up from yet another one of her nightmares that she’s been experiencing since her husband’s untimely demise and realizes its about time that she does what the police couldn’t and track down the culprit to avenge her dearly departed.

Playing as Minerva, you are tasked with exploring a dark and dangerous London City to finally unearth the mystery, catch the killer, and make him (or her) answer to their heinous crime. Along the way you will find yourself moving from the seedy streets of the slums to the whitewashed streets of high society, quizzing an eclectic host of authentic characters as you unravel the trail. The question is: do you have what it takes?

Head-Scratching Puzzles May Not be to Everyone’s Taste

In true retro form, Blood on the Thames presents the player with some real head-scratchers. There’s an omnipresent demand to think outside the box and put some real thought into solving some of the puzzles. While this may put the more casual gamers off due to a lack of action and pace, the hardcore puzzler will find a lot to enjoy in this abstract enigmatic title.

To be fair, the game does give the option to either click for hints or sometimes to even skip the whole puzzle altogether. Yes, this will allow more people to enjoy the game, but sadly the whole point will be evaded and a lot of the gameplay will remain unexperienced. I’d encourage anyone playing Blood on the Thames to ignore these hand-holding functions and instead lay their focus on solving the puzzles – its far more rewarding.

A Resource-Friendly Game

With the simplicity in both design and gameplay, Team Firestorm have made Blood on the Thames more accessible to its audience and doesn’t require hundreds of dollars of upgrades “under the hood”. Owning a modest machine, it’s always refreshing to find games that I won’t need a second mortgage to run efficiently. Here are the required specs – even your grandma’s microwave could probably run it:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Pentium 3700 Mhz or AMD equivalent

Intel Pentium 3700 Mhz or AMD equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM MB RAM

4 GB RAM MB RAM Graphics: DX10

DX10 Storage: 4 GB available space

4 GB available space Sound Card: DX10

DX10 VR Support: No

In a Nutshell

Any serious puzzler worth their salt will find a lot to enjoy in Blood on the Thames. Its strange aesthetic works wonders to draw you into beautifully unsettling world, while the characters offer personalities you will both love and hate.