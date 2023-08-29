The Making of Karateka (XSX) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 29, 2023
XBOX One
0
previous article
Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Gory Reboot
Karateka Making
Contents
Item Reviewed

The Making of Karateka (XSX) Review

Author
Positives

For only $20, this is a fun, insightful, and eye-opening way to learn about a historic game
Not only are prototype games included, they are playable with modern features such as rewind
A wealth of ephemeral content that only adds to the interesting backstory

Negatives

Karateka is still a really hard game
The 2012 Liquid Entertainment X360 Karateka remake is not included

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
9.0
Bottom Line

Like those multimedia discs from the early 2000s on steroids, The Making Of Karateka sets a high standard for docu-games going forward.

9.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Digital Eclipse enjoys out doing themselves. They have been re-releasing classic games for decades, recently released the TMNT: Cowabunga Collection, put together the outstanding Atari 50, and have brought new life to retro games with the Disney’s Afternoon Collection/Classics Collection, to just name a few. Then, they go ahead and release the Making of Karateka, a delightful, detailed history lesson with a wealth of playable surprises, a first for their newly implemented Gold Master Series.

For younger gamers who might not know, Karateka, the precursor to Prince of Persia, was a 1980s computer game created by a teenager named Jordan Mechner. At the time, it stood out for its story, amazingly fluid animation, and soundtrack – all gameplay features we take for granted today. Personally, I remember being very young, maybe 4 or 5 years old when I first saw Karateka on my Uncle’s computer a few years after it originally released. At the time, I didn’t understand what I was seeing but carry this general memory with me to this day. In short, it was a big deal.

The Making of Karateka encapsulates this historic game by guiding the player through five detailed timelines outfitted with videos with Jordan himself, interviews with other game industry vets, scans of letters, pictures from the era, playable prototypes, and more. Remember those multimedia discs from the early 2000s? Where you would put them into your computer and have access to videos and pictures by clicking on buttons (basically what websites do nowadays)? Well this Making of Karateka is basically that but more. It is an interactive timeline and encyclopedia built solely around this important game.

This well designed and thoughtful package is essentially divided into five timelines. Each point on the instant loading timeline provides a fact, a video, a picture, a scan, animation sliders, a quote, or some other piece of data. Just select that point to be taken to view more. The main menu also keeps track of the percentage cleared of each timeline so you know if there is content you might have missed. In other words, it is an easy-to-use interface, one that makes sense and tells the story of how Karateka was developed – before, during, and after.

But make no mistake. This isn’t just a passive, non-interactive timeline reader. Included are multiple ports of Karateka and playable prototypes. For example, Jordan originally started coding a game called Deathbounce. Not only is this early game playable, demo builds are included and outfitted with modern quality of life features such as save states and rewind. Better yet, there is a “watch” mode so you can watch the game play itself but then take over right from that spot with the push of a button. And if that wasn’t enough, Digital Eclipse went so far as to make a modern version of Deathbounce called Deathbounce Rebounded, playable here, complete with Achievements and a new control scheme.

Besides playable versions of Deathbounce, the Apple II, C64, Atari 8-bit, and the Reimagined versions of Karateka are included. What is the Reimagined version? Digital Eclipse essentially took the cut content from Jordan’s original design and added them into a new, modern version of the game (that tiger/panther that guards the gate provides quite the challenge, for example). Besides learning about these games and their early builds, players can play for themselves. The playable games are also instantly available at the main menu so there isn’t a need to scroll through the timelines to play them. Sadly, the 2012 Liquid Entertainment remake of Karateka is not included but it is mentioned in the timeline. Oh yeah, and no matter the version, Karateka remains a difficult game.

This playable encyclopedia was only made possible because Jordan had the foresight to document all these milestones as they were happening. He saved letters he got from publishers. He preserved his notes. He kept his diary. He even kept track of sales data by making his own chart using graph paper, also well persevered. Developers rarely document and save game development history today, in comparison. But college student and teenager Jordan Mechner did something special, which is all captured here in this playable documentary. Digital Eclipse just did a good job bundling it all together into a cohesive way.

The Making of Karateka is something special, something different. Not only did it provide me with insightful detail that has never been told before, but it also opened my eyes to what game documentation and game preservation can and should be. This is a package that was made with care and makes me excited for what the future holds for Digital Eclipse’s Gold Master Series.

Don’t Forget About: the optional commentary track in the Reimagined version

Better Than: any bonus content found on any DVD/Blu-Ray

Wait For It: the next edition of this Gold Master Series

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
Digital EclipseFeaturedReviewXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Making of Karateka (XSX) Review
9.0
 
Blasphemous 2 (XSX) Review
8.5
 
KillSquad (PS4) Review with Stream
8.0
Platforms
 
https://www.mortalkombat.com/
Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Gory Reboot
 
NACON 600 PRO HX
NACON announces dual wireless 600 PRO headsets
 
Shinorubi
First look at manic shooter Shinorubi
 
Shadow of the Ninja Reborn
Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn coming Spring 2024
 
maxresdefault 1
Vampire Hunters (PC – Early Access) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
NACON 600 PRO HX

NACON announces dual wireless 600 PRO headsets

by SquallSnake on August 17, 2023
NACON, a leader in premium gaming accessories and parent of the RIG audio brand, announces its first dual wireless RIG 600 PRO Series. The 600 PRO is designed to meet the diverse connection needs of gamers, boasting multiplatform dual wireless technology [...]
21
 
Ashina The Red Witch

Exploratory adventure game Ashina: The Red Witch coming soon to console

by SquallSnake on August 17, 2023
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, and solo developer Stranga, announced the forthcoming release on 25th August 2023 of Ashina: The Red Witch. A stylised exploration based, engaging story led adventure game, full of puzzles to solve and interaction, with [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums