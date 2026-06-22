ChainStaff (XSX) Review

Lovingly crafted by Mommy’s Best Games, ChainStaff is one of those titles that sucks you in from the start. Whether it’s the bizarre alien creatures, the heavy metal-inspired soundtrack, or the fact your character spends the entirety of the game with an alien attached to their head, this game is no wall flower. I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect going in, but after a few hours of swinging, shooting, and spearing my way through mutant-infested landscapes, I came away pleasantly surprised.

The first thing that stood out to me was the artwork.

The Impressive Art of ChainStaff

The visuals in ChainStaff are genuinely fantastic. In an era where so many indie games jump on the pixel-art nostalgic bandwagon, this goes in a completely different direction. Every environment feels hand-crafted, filled with strange alien landscapes, bizarre creatures and colorful backdrops that wouldn’t be out of place on the cover of a classic sci-fi novel.

The enemies are equally memorable. Giant insects, mutated monsters, and grotesque bosses fill the world, giving everything a distinctive identity. The art team clearly had a lot of fun creating this, and it shows.

The ChainStaff Takes The Limelight

As the title suggests, the ChainStaff itself is the centerpiece of the game. It’s a transforming weapon that functions as a spear, grappling hook, shield and traversal tool all at once.

Initially, it feels a little awkward. There were definitely moments during the early stages where I found myself fumbling controls or accidentally launching myself into danger. However, once I started to understand how everything worked together, movement became far more satisfying.

Swinging across gaps, impaling enemies, blocking attacks, and using the same weapon for platforming creates a unique rhythm that feels distinctly different from most action-platformers.

Tough But Fair Combat

ChainStaff doesn’t hold your hand. Enemies hit hard, hazards are in abundance, and some boss fights require genuine patience to overcome. Fortunately, deaths rarely felt unfair.

Most mistakes were clearly my own fault, which actually made me want to keep trying rather than becoming frustrated and rage-quitting. The checkpoint system is also generous enough that failures never feel overly punishing.

Boss encounters are a particular highlight. Many of them are huge, screen-filling monstrosities that force you to use every aspect of your arsenal. They provide some of the game’s more memorable moments.

The combat itself isn’t revolutionary, but it feels solid throughout,. Shooting, melee attacks, and movement all work together nicely, creating encounters that remain engaging across the game’s runtime.

A Soundtrack That Fits

The soundtrack leans heavily into rock and metal influences, which perfectly complements the game’s over-the-top aesthetic.

When you’re battling giant mutant creatures while guitars blast in the background, it’s hard not to get caught up in the energy. It helps give the game a larger-than-life feel that matches the visuals to a tee.

A Few Rough Edges

The game isn’t perfect. The learning curve can feel steep at first, particularly when trying to fully understand the ChainStaff‘s various functions. Some players may bounce off before giving the game a chance to shine.

There are also occasional moments where the action becomes visually busy. Given the amount of effects, enemies, and movement happening simultaneously, it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of everything on screen. Thankfully, these issues never became major problems.

Summary

ChainStaff’s artwork alone makes it worth paying attention to, but thankfully there’s a genuinely fun action-platformer underneath those shiny visuals. While the opening hours can take some getting used to, the unique weapon mechanics and excellent presentation help the game stand out in a crowded genre.

I came for the artwork, but stayed for the gameplay.