Wake Up, Lia! is a platformer with rotating environments

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Wake Up, Lia!

Wake Up, Lia! is a narrative-driven 2D precision platformer set within nightmares shaped by bullying. As Lia, you will have to overcome deadly traps across 20 handcrafted stages to recover lost memories and fragments of your identity.

Embark on a heartfelt journey of trauma, resilience and rebirth, blending emotional storytelling with challenging gameplay and an atmospheric soundtrack! Play solo or team up with a friend in local co-op!

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: July 29, 2026
Price: US $4.99 / €4.99
Guide a young heroine through 20 nightmarish stages.
Run and leap with precision as you avoid deadly traps and pitfalls.
Choose from multiple difficulties for your desired challenge.
Recover memories to help Lia overcome emotional challenges.
Play solo or team up with a friend in local co-op.

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