God of War Ragnarok (PS4/PS5) Preview

When we think of great exclusives, our minds always go back to the God of War franchise, particularly the PlayStation 4’s 2018 chart-topper. With the game still selling well even today, we can’t help but think of how the upcoming sequel, God of War Ragnarok, is going to top its predecessor; those are some big shoes to fill.

God of War Ragnarok will be a PlayStation Exclusive

While the rumor mill suggests that God of War Ragnarok is set to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. However, this isn’t the case. PlayStation 4 fans rejoice, Ragnarok is confirmed to be released on the last-generation console.

God of War Ragnarok – Storyline (God of War 2018 Spoiler)

Judging by the available trailers, God of War Ragnarok takes place a few years after the earlier title. With Baldur defeated and Faye’s (Atreus’ mom) ashes scattered across Jotunheim, the father-son team discovers Freya was actually a giant called Laufey. This revelation shows us that the whiny kind of the previous game is actually a giant/god hybrid. We also learn Atreus is actually the bearer of a different and far more recognizable name; Loki.

The trailers also hint that a lot of the story in God of War Ragnarok will be focused on Atreus and his lineage. In a long shot from his previous puny and annoying self, it seems that our Atreus is growing into a competent hunter. While abhorrently annoying in the 2018 title, it seems that in God of War Ragnarok, Arteus (or Loki) will finally be wearing his big boy pants.

It’s also confirmed that Freya will be returning as an antagonist and will be joined by the likes of the all-powerful Thor in a bid to stop Kratos and ‘boy’ in their tracks.

God of War Ragnarok will Feature all Nine Norse Realms

Due to continuity reasons along with time limitations, God of War (2018) wouldn’t let you travel to all available realms. The fact that you could see the realms without them being accessible, led to a magnitude of speculation from die-hard fans. It was thought that this was a clear indication of upcoming DLC; these speculations were, however, quickly shut down.

The Realms of the Norse World

Alfheim: Alfheim is the realm of the elves. With its lush greenery, tranquil flowing streams, and peaceable atmosphere, it would be easy to confuse Alfheim for a safe realm. However, don’t let your guard down.

Asgard: The final resting place for the most courageous and fearsome warriors. Asgard is the centerpiece of the nine realms of the Norse world and a place where those lucky enough to end up there can live out their days eating, drinking, and fighting – Skaal.

Helheim: Helheim, or Hel, is the afterlife for those that haven’t died an honorable death. Those that have died from natural causes or sickness are sentenced to live out their eternities here in endless torment.

Jötunheim: Jötunheim is the realm of the giants. Ominous, sprawling mountain ranges and bodies of giants are what make up the landscape of this eerie realm.

Midgard: The home of the Lake of the Nine and a great place to find hidden treasure. Be wary though, Midgard is home to a whole manner of creatures and enemies looking to kill you.

Muspelheim: The realm of the fire giants and a vast stretch of volcanic mountains and streams of flowing lava.

Niflheim: The domain of the dwarves. Niflheim harbors the fruits of dwarven labor – a maze that changes every time it’s entered.

Svartalfheim: The home realm of the dwarven folk (or are we supposed to call them the ‘vertically challenged’?) and completely off-limits to anyone other than the dwarves.

Vanaheim: Vanaheim is a weird and wonderful realm of magic and the strange. Explore deep, colorful forests and behold the strange, disembodied voices that accompany you through this realm.

Summary

With God of War 2018 as its predecessor, we have every faith that God of War Ragnarok will be a resounding success and an absolute delight to play. The teaser trailer shows promise at every turn and the scale of the game is undoubtedly going to be the biggest yet.

God of War Ragnarok will be released in 2022 on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While we don’t have an exact release date, we are going to hazard a guess at the second quarter of the year.