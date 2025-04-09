Gnomes (PC) Review

Developed and published by DYSTOPIAN, Gnomes stands as a true testament to the value of an all but forgotten genre. Primarily a tower-defese strategy, the game cleverly expands on the previously trending genre with some clever tweaks that elevate the fun-factor substantially.

So, if you’re looking for a fresh approach to turn-based strategy, Gnomes is your answer – offering a charming yet complex experience that’s pretty easy to pick up but seldom relents on challenging the player. With a clever amalgamation of roguelike elements and tower-defese mechanics, the aim of the game in Gnomes is to protect your crops from waves of pesky goblins while expanding your base as you push further into the game.

With procedurally generated maps, endless replayability, and plenty of strategic customization, Gnomes is a deeply engaging and addictive title for fans of tactical video games.

A Unique Take on Tower Defense

First and foremost, Gnomes is a turn-based tower defense game. However, it shakes up the formula with a unique strategic twist. Each turn, you can move your gnomes around as much as you like, allowing for careful positioning and last-minute adjustments to put you in the best position for the imminent goblin attacks.

The ability to freely reposition the gnomes allows for some real deep thinking and strategic play. Rather than simply dropping random defenses and hoping for the best, Gnomes urges you to think several moves in advance, anticipate goblin movements, and spend wisely. Would you invest in building up your resources, or would you instead focus on strengthening your defenses? Each run presents new challenges, ensuring no game feels the same as the last.

Upgrade and Conquer

One of the things that stood out to me in Gnomes is the sheer variety of strategic possibilities. The game offers a vast range of relics, crops, tools, and buildings, each holding their very own unique effects and results. As you progress, you’ll gain access to randomly dealt upgrades, giving you total control of how you approach the game.

For example, some relics might enhance your gnomes’ abilities with power-ups and boosts, while others improve the defense of your crops. Finding the right balance between resource generation and protection is key to success here. Every choice you make affects the flow of the game and those that push the boundaries, learn the game and think tactically will be rewarded.

A Forever Expanding Map

One of Gnomes’ most notable features is its forever expanding map. Unlike traditional tower defense games, where you defend a single area, here the world gets bigger with every passing day. This spells fresh opportunities for gathering those resources but also the birth of new threats.

As you explore, you’ll encounter diverse biomes, each with unique goblin forces, hazards, and environmental challenges.The procedural generation of the maps ensures that every run feels different to the last. One game you might find yourself navigating a dense forest with scarce sightlines, while another could throw you into a barren desert where water is as rare as hen’s teeth.

This variety keeps the game engaging and works wonders to prevent it from feeling repetitive.

Guilds and Playstyles

Another standout feature is the guild system. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, Gnomes allows you to choose from different guilds that each offering clear-cut advantages and styles of play. Each guild starts with a unique gnome type, a specialized economy, and a game-changing relic.

Some guilds might be better suited for the war-hungry berserkers among us, allowing you to bring the heat straight to the enemy, while others may excel in filling the coffers and forming a strong defense. This system adds even more replayability by allowing the player to test different guilds alongside their own tactics.

Endless Challenges

Gnomes features an Endless Mode that ramps up the difficulty with each passing night. Once you’ve defeated the fearsome Goblin King for the first time, you’ll have the option to continue your run with an endless stream of challenges, facing rapidly growing waves of enemies. It’s a great way to test out powerful builds and see just how long you can survive.

Summary

Gnomes is a delightful mix of strategy, tower defense, and roguelike mechanics and offers many hours of immersive gameplay. Its blend of turn-based tactics, procedural generation, and deep customization makes every game unique. Whether you enjoy meticulously planning your defenses or adapting to spontaneous challenges, this game has something for you.

With its retro-esque aesthetic, clever mechanics, and endless replayability, Gnomes is a must-play for fans of strategic titles. It’s time to gather your gnome hordes, protect your crops and take the fight to those pesky goblins.