Viking Frontiers (XSX) Review

There’s something about Vikings that makes developers think they can throw absolutely everything into one game. Survival? Of course. Crafting? Naturally. Base building? You bet. Farming? Apparently Vikings are now keen gardeners. Viking Frontiers embraces that philosophy with both arms, handing you the responsibility of turning a handful of survivors into a thriving settlement while trying not to get everyone eaten, frozen, or generally having a very bad day.

It’s an ambitious mix of survival, management, and RPG mechanics, and for the most part, it does a decent jobs of keeping all those spinning axes… sorry, plates…. in the air.

Welcome to Your New Home

After washing up on an unfamiliar shore, you’re immediately given the classic survival checklist: gather wood, find food, farm. Before long, however, the game opens up into something much bigger. You’re not simply trying to survive yourself; you’re responsible for an entire Viking settlement. Villagers need jobs, resources need managing, and buildings gradually turn your tiny camp into a respectable little village.

Or at least one that doesn’t look like it was built by someone who drastically failed wood shop.

The gradual expansion is satisfying, and I always felt there was another goal waiting just over the horizon.

Viking Frontiers is More Than Just Swinging an Axe

While survival forms the backbone of the experience, Viking Frontiers throws plenty of other systems into the mix.

Crafting new equipment, hunting wildlife, growing crops, exploring the surrounding wilderness, completing quests, and keeping your settlers productive all become a part of your daily routing. It sounds like a lot, and honestly, it sometimes is.

Thankfully, most mechanics are introduced at a steady pace, giving you enough time to understand one system before another is implemented drawing your attention.

Well… mostly.

There were moments where I felt less like a fearless Viking leader and more like an exhausted office manager trying to organize everyone’s work schedule before lunchtime.

Building a Village is Surprisingly Addictive

The settlement management ended up being my favorite part of the game.

Watching a handful of basic huts slowly grow into a functioning community is incredibly rewarding. Every new building fells like genuine progress, and unlocking fresh crafting options gives you a constant reason to gather just one more pile of resources.

It’s dangerously easy to lose an evening thinking, “I’ll just build one more house”, only to discover it’s somehow midnight.

Again.

A Few Storm Clouds

For all it’s enjoyable ideas, Viking Frontiers doesn’t always feel as polished as I’d hoped.

Some mechanics can feel a little rough around the edges, and there are occasions where menus or building interactions became far more fiddly than they needed to be. I also found that juggling multiple systems at once occasionally became overwhelming, particularly once the settlement started growing. The game asks you to wear a lot of hats (figuratively).

Builder. Hunter. Farmer. Blacksmith. Village leader. Apparently Vikings didn’t believe in hiring specialists.

There are also moments where the pacing slows, especially during longer resource-gathering sessions. If you’re not a player who enjoys collecting large amounts of materials, certain stretches may begin to feel repetitive.

Summary

Viking Frontiers may not reinvent the survival genre, but it does combine enough familiar mechanics into an enjoyable package that it makes it easy to keep coming back for “just one more task”.

Yes, it has a few rough edges, and some systems could be streamlined, but the rewarding settlement building and satisfying progression outweigh many of those frustrations. If you enjoy survival games that constantly throw out objectives to chase, there’s plenty here to keep you busy.

Just don’t expect your Viking retirement to involve so much relaxing. Apparently, running a settlement means everyone comes to you the second something catches fire.