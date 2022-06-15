Confirmed Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2022

Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
by Michael P Cleworth on June 15, 2022
XBOX One
3
0
previous article
Neon-colored shooter Endocrisis getting physical PS4 release
next article
Sticky action platformer GUM+ coming to Switch and Xbox
Xbox game pass logo
Contents

Xbox Game Pass has undoubtedly tipped the scales for many undecided gamers when choosing a current generation console. With hundreds of games available and catering to every corner of the market, Microsoft’s subscription service has been a truly dominating force since the new generation consoles landed.

Like a locomotive Santa Claus, the service have been giving access to a whole catalogue of triple-A titles, along with an abundance of lesser-known hidden gems and continues to pick up speed as the months roll in.

Thundering through the gaming world at ‘full steam ahead’, this metaphorical locomotive has accumulated a number of behemoth passengers, such as Bethesda and Activision Blizzard. With the many illustrious titles that come bundled in with these major players, it’s increasingly apparent that the Xbox Game Pass is the future of games subscriptions services.

xbox2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is an Unlikely Day One Title

I thought I would start by throwing water on the roaring fires of rumor and explain why it’s unlikely that the iconic shoot-’em-up will be a Day One title, as great as that would be.

Modern Warfare 2 is due to be released this fall. However, Microsoft’s $68.7-billion deal hasn’t yet finalized, and it won’t be until the early parts of 2023. This means that the launch of the legendary remake falls a little too early for a Day One addition to Xbox Game Pass.

However, it’s highly likely that the Call of Duty titles falling under the Infinity Ward banner, will all come to Game Pass once the monumental deal is finalized. Additionally, the next Call of Duty title, Call of Duty 2023 and anything beyond will come to the service on the day of release.

Notable Titles Coming to Game Pass in 2022/2023

Among the many titles coming to Game Pass over the next year or so, a few stood out like flashing beacons to our game-hungry eyes. Despite our early hope of MW2 being a Day One title (I mean, it was in the officially released image), the next 18-months are going to be filled with some monumental titles. Here are our picks from the mix:

Two Point Campus

We took a look at Two Point Campus recently and made our excitement a little too clear. If you were expecting a reskinned version of Two Point Hospital then worry not. Two Point Studios have promised us that their latest game will feature all-new features and editing tools to enjoy. Besides, we’re happy as long as they keep the same great sense of humor.

Two Point Campus will be hitting Game Pass on August 9, 2022.

24

League of Legends

Finally! Console gamers the world over will have the opportunity to jump aboard the hype train and play League of Legends. We’re not to sure how well the PC-to-console transition will gel, but we’re more than confident that Riot Games know what they’re doing and will deliver a smooth and playable experience.

LoL will be hitting Game Pass some time this Winter.

lol

Hogwart’s Legacy

We previewed Hogwart’s Legacy back in 2001 but we had no idea it was coming to Game Pass on its release. The latest game from the ever-popular Harry Potter franchise will be an immersive RPG that will allow you to explore the magical world freely and meet many of the characters from the books and movies.

Hogwart’s Legacy was first expected to be released in 2021. However, due to the developers wanting to make the game as much of a ‘magical experience’ as possible it was delayed to an undisclosed date sometime this year (2021).

hogwarts legacy release date

Full List of Upcoming Game Pass Games

While the above are our top picks, there’s still plenty enough games coming to Game Pass to wet your whistle. Here is a complete list of confirmed titles:

Games Coming to Game Pass in 2022

  • A Plague Tale Requiem – 2022
  • As Dusk Falls – July 19, 2022
  • Atomic Heart – 2022
  • Beacon Pines – 2022
  • Bushiden – 2022
  • Escape Academy – June 28, 2022
  • Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pit – 2022
  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – 2022
  • Grounded – September 2022
  • Gunfire Reborn – October 2022
  • Halo Infinite Season 3 – November 2022
  • Hello Neighbor 2 – December 6, 2022
  • High on Life – October 2022
  • Humankind – November 4, 2022
  • Immortality – July 26, 2022
  • Marauders – 2022
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships – July 7, 2022
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary edition – 2022
  • Midnight Fight Express – August 23, 2022
  • Nakara: Bladepoint – June 23, 2022
  • Party Animals – 2022
  • Pentiment – November 2022
  • Persona 5 Royal – October 21, 2022
  • Scorn – October 21, 2022
  • Sea of Thieves Season 7 – 2022
  • Shadowrun Trilogy – June 21, 2022
  • She dreams elsewhere – 2022
  • Signalis – 2022
  • Slime Rancher 2 – 2022
  • Somerville – 2022
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – December 8, 2022
  • TNMT: Shredder’s Revenge – July 16, 2022
  • Turbo Golf Racing – August 4, 2022
  • Two Point Campus – August 9, 2022
  • Valheim – 2022
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – September 13, 2022

Games Coming to Game Pass in 2023

  • Ara: History Untold – 2023
  • Ark 2 – 2023
  • Cocoon 2 – 2023
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 2023
  • Ereban: Shadow Legacy – 2023
  • Flintlock – 2023
  • Forza Motorsport – 2023
  • League of Legends – 2023
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift – 2023
  • Legends of Runeterra – 2023
  • Minecraft Legends – 2023
  • Persona 3 Portable – 2023
  • Persona 4 Golden – 2023
  • Ravenlock – 2023
  • Redfall – 2023
  • Replaced – 2023
  • STALKER 2 – 2023
  • Starfield – 2023
  • Teamfight Tactics – 2023
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 2023
  • Valorant – 2023
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 2023

Summary

By the looks of things the next 18-months are going to be a real treat to Game Pass subscribers. With the Likes of the new TMNT game hitting the service in the next couple of days, to be followed closely by Two Point Campus, it seems Microsoft is going to be releasing these titles with frequency. It’s also worth noting that the above games are merely those confirmed. It’s likely these great titles are just to be the tip of an ever-growing iceberg.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Articles, Featured, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
ArticleFeaturedXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , ,
About the Author
Michael P Cleworth
Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
TEN – Ten Room, Ten Seconds (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
10
 
Pretty Girls Speed (PS4) Review with stream
4.5
 
Wonder Boy Collection (PS4) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Road Defense Outsiders
Action Tower Defense game Road Defense: Outsiders gets Steam demo
 
SHREDFEAT
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Preview
 
Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus PREVIEW – The New Sim from Two Point Studios
 
Alterborn
Third-person survival action shooter Alterborn gets dev diary
 
feat rogue
Rogue Company (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Crazy Chicken Xtreme

Poultry shooter Crazy Chicken Xtreme now available on Switch and Playstation

by SquallSnake on June 15, 2022
GS2 Games announced that the long-running, best-selling wacky poultry shooting franchise is back in an all-new edition for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Crazy Chicken Xtreme leads players on a chase to catch the naughty grouse through [...]
1
 
GUM

Sticky action platformer GUM+ coming to Switch and Xbox

by SquallSnake on June 15, 2022
RedDeer.Games announced that something extremely sticky is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox later this year! A new game in their portfolio – Gum+ will make players unable to break away from it… as if they cling to it! Gum+ is a captivating story [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums