Anvil Saga (PC) Review

Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
by Michael P Cleworth on July 2, 2022
PC
1
0
previous article
Dimly lit platformer Dark Minute lights up Switch
R 14
Contents
Item Reviewed

Anvil Saga (PC) Review

Author
Positives

Charming graphics and musical score
Addictive gameplay
Tasks make things interesting
Great characters

Negatives

A few bugs but nothing that can't be fixed

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
9.5
Bottom Line

Anvil Saga is the perfect tycoon game to take you back to the medieval age. A charming, rewarding game that must be tried by any fan of the genre.

9.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

From the inspired minds of HeroCraft PC comes Anvil Saga, an addictive strategy game staged during the medieval era. Stepping into the heavy boots of a 15th century blacksmith, you start at the very bottom to build your workshop into a flourishing smithery.

9d5e56 847269935d0c4a059119ea44e045b5e9 mv2

Anvil Saga is Dripping in Medieval Charm

Visually, Anvil Saga is simplistic yet full of wholesome charm. Opting for a clean, 2-D pixel styling, HeroCraft perfectly encapsulate the ‘there be dragons’ age. From the soothing, periodic melody playing in the background to the crisp, clear sound effects, everything about Anvil Saga is ready and poised to set the picturesque scene.

Anvil Saga – Gameplay

At its core, Anvil Saga is a bare bones tycoon simulation game. However, the game blows the cookie-cutter generation out of the water with a number of interesting features, occurrences and tough decisions to be made.

Starting with nothing but a lowly forge and a basic smelter, you’re tasked with making gold to build your basic setup into a blossoming, thriving blacksmith shop. As you earn gold, more and more possibilities open up to you, allowing you to add annexes such as a coal mine, a bedroom, a kitchen and eventually, a whetstone – allowing you to add to the services you can offer and, more importantly, to your increasingly rich coffers of gold.

Anvil Saga review

As you progress through the game, schematics are found and unlocked, giving you the useful ability of offering more and more products to your list of clients and cater to their eclectic needs.

Don’t Forget to Pay your Tax

Ah, it seems we can’t escape that dreaded three-letter word, and it haunts us even in our downtime. As with any business making money, the government feel they are owed their slice of the pie and the dreaded tax man does their bidding.

As tempting as it is to spend the fruits of your labor in one place, it’s not the most business savvy of decisions. Be sure to have your tax ready, or pay the deadly price.

Anvil Saga review

Be Careful of your Reputation

As with any business, your reputation as a blacksmith in Anvil Saga is paramount. If you give a poor quality of service, expect nothing more than a poor quality list of clientele. Your reputation is key to putting bread on the table and growing your empire. As positive word of mouth reaches the far corners of the world, expect visits from some dubiously familiar faces.

The reputation system is one of the many elements that set Anvil Saga lightyears ahead from its generic competitors.

Tasks

As your progress through the game, characters will pop by and ask you to fill specific orders. Completing these tasks will reward you handsomely and increase your all-important reputation. However, with great reward often comes with great risk. For example: forging weapons to arm the English army will make you sworn enemies of their French neighbors; get spied making an axe for a bandit by a peasant and you’ll quickly make an enemy of the masses. Anvil Saga is all about finding the perfect balance and tight-roping the fine line of politics.

9d5e56 a21738c7a51b47c0a5983e093344c06b mv2 1

Summary

Anvil Saga is an absolute delight to play. It’s adorable, pixel graphics are garnished with perfect lighting effects, making the tycoon game an absolute pleasure on the eye. With the medieval melody playing in the background and the whole host of characters you meet, the bygone era once again shines through the power of video games.

If, like us, you are fans of the era and are looking for a deeply intricate game to lose yourself in, then Anvil Saga is your perfect medicine.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews, Strategy
FeaturedPCReview
, ,
About the Author
Michael P Cleworth
Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Anvil Saga (PC) Review
9.5
1
 
Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
 
Neodori Forever (PC) Review
9.0
Platforms
 
R 14
Anvil Saga (PC) Review
 
HunterX
Action adventure HunterX coming to Switch in July
 
neo1
Neodori Forever (PC) Review
 
Granblue Fantasy Versus
MyGamer Visual Cast – Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PC)
 
Neodori Forever
High speed retro racer Neodori Forever races onto Steam
View All
Latest News
      
 
Dark Minute

Dimly lit platformer Dark Minute lights up Switch

by SquallSnake on July 1, 2022
Hope you’re not afraid of the dark because you’re about to embark on a truly shadowy adventure to help Kira discover the forgotten secrets of humanity and all that from the comfort of your bed. Dark Minute is now on Switch, so keep your batteries charged, [...]
8
 
HunterX

Action adventure HunterX coming to Switch in July

by SquallSnake on July 1, 2022
Independent games studio ORANGE POPCORN has announced that HunterX, the action-adventure game full of spirited battles, will be coming to Nintendo Switch this July.  In HunterX, you use various styles of weapons and magic to experience and create [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums