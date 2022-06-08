Two Point Campus PREVIEW – The New Sim from Two Point Studios

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The newest entry of Two Point Studios, the masterminds behind the successor to 1997’s Theme Hospital, Two Point Hospital, comes their newest comical sim of the franchise: Two Point Campus. Regale in memory of the glory days in which you drank booze, smoked the ‘doob’ with your roommates and bravely survived your university days until the weekend, all in sim form and devoid of any real-world consequence.

Not your Average Campus

Forget the bland and boring imagery that the word ‘campus’ conjures. Two Point Campus is a humorous medley of the weird, the wonderful and the outright hilarious. Hone your vitally important jousting skills at Knight School and step-up your swordplay. Already a seasoned knight (or just not interested)? No problem, hit Gastronomy Class to cook up some crazy concoctions. If you have no love for gigantic pizzas or don’t fancy meeting the pointy end of a jousting lance, then the ‘hubble, bubble, toil and trouble’ of Wizardry Class may pique your interest.

Shape your Dream Campus

Two Point Campus is bursting at the seams with all-new and user-friendly tools and features to allow you to shape your ideal campus – exactly the way you want it. Developer’s, Two Point Studio have promised a whole range of brand new editions, not previously seen in Two Point Hospital. While vague on the exact details, it’s clear this upcoming title will be as fresh, funny and innovative as its massively popular predecessor.

Give your Students the Head Start they Deserve

Of course, designing your campus and starting those bizarre classes is only the start of your journey. At the heart of every good campus, resides good students. Keep them happy by offering extra-curricular activities such as hobby clubs, events and music gigs. See one of your underlings down in the dumps? Zoom in to learn what’s getting them down and how you can help.

Hire and Fire your Team

As much as happy campers and a flourishing campus are important, they would both be pretty useless without a solid team of staff. Fill your staff’s shoes with mad professors, researchers and, of course, janitors. Keep close track of how they perform and shape your workforce accordingly.

Release Date and Platforms

While Two Point Studios first announced a release date of May 17, developers later announced that more time was needed to improve on platform optimization. Consequently, the early-year release date was pushed forward to August 9. As bad as many took this news, it’s always better to have a a finished product later in the year than a broken game earlier (ahem, Cyberpunk 2077).

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be delighted to know that Two Point Campus will be a ‘Day One Release’ and will be available to play free to all members on….well…..day one of release.

The whacky education sim that has everyone talking will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch and Pre-orders are now live.

Summary

As hardened vets of Two Point Hospital, we can’t wait to get our teeth stuck into Two Point Campus. The humor that generously seasoned the first game really made it stand out from other, far more serious, sims of our time. With this in mind, we would bet our bottom dollar on Two Point Campus bringing us more true ‘laugh out loud’ moments that are quickly becoming synonymous with the previously long-dormant studio.

There’s nothing that quite beats a solid simulation game to get immersed in and Two Point Campus is undoubtedly going to fill that slot for us when it’s finally released. There was a certain charm to the first ‘Two Point’ title and we are pretty eager for more of the same (but different).