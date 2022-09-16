Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (PC) Review

Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
by Michael P Cleworth on September 16, 2022
PC
1
0
previous article
Bomberman Quest (GBC, 1998) - 1v1 VS Battle - ENABLE THE LINK CABLE
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 01 press material
Contents
Item Reviewed

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (PC) Review

Author
Positives

Attracting, immersive visuals
Realistic and relaxing gameplay

Negatives

Requires a lot of patience (just like real fishing)

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.5
Bottom Line

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is an absolute must for seasoned fisherpersons. However, newcomers will still find a lot to like about the experience.

8.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2, sequel to Ultimate Fishing Simulator, is the closest you can get to the relaxing experience of fishing, without leaving the comfort of your own home. Enjoy the stunning scenery, the plethora of top-of-the-range equipment and a magnitude of different breeds of fish without breaking the bank or getting wet.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 – Graphics and User Interface

One of the first things we noticed about Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2, was the sharp and slick main menu. The numerous options were all neatly presented and extremely easy to navigate – a truly positive start and promising indication of what lay ahead.

After navigating through the menu, we quickly found ourselves in the game’s tutorial. Working in a way that explained the basics of the game, the tutorial was concise, to the point and insurmountably useful in such an intricately deep game.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

After the short loading time, we found ourselves in a picturesque scene. The sharp, vivid graphics worked perfectly to set the scene and put us in the mood for a good days’ a-fishin’. We were very pleasantly surprised at just how pleasing Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 was on the eye.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 – Gameplay

Once you’re through the tutorial, you’ll be ready to travel the world in search of different types of fish. However, there’s still a steep hill to climb before you catch your first fish. You will also need to bring along your patience, as Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is realistic, often to a fault. In fact, we were just about to give up after an hour of casting and reeling in a fishless line, when we finally caught our first flapping fish – REJOICE!

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

If you fish in real life, you will be delighted to discover how accurate Fishing Simulator 2 is in comparison to the real deal. Different fish are more susceptible to chowing down on different types of bait and variables such as the night and day cycle also have a noticeable effect on how many fish bite. Furthermore, different hooks, lines and weights can be used to adapt to any situations thrown at you.

After successfully hooking and reeling in a fish, you are given the option to throw the finned fella back into the water, or to sell it for money to put towards new rods, bait and equipment. Doing the moral thing and throwing it back, however, will lead to your catch growing later down the line, or even procreating to add more creatures to the waters you fish.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

The Underwater Camera Offers an Easier Fishing Experience

If you start the game on ‘normal’ difficulty (which we highly advise), you will start with the super-useful underwater camera. As the name suggests, this allows you to see below the surface of the water and keep a closer eye on those flappy fish. This comes in particularly handy when fishing new waters, allowing you to observe aquamarine activity up close and make decisions based on what’s occurring in the murkiest of depths. Higher difficulty levels, however, don’t give you any access to this wonder-tech.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 – Summary

If you’re a budding fisherperson there’s no doubt that you will immensely enjoy what Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 has to offer. The game explores the intricacies of the sport, giving anyone that’s ever held a rod a running head start. With that being said, we haven’t got much lakeside experience here at MyGamer, but, after quite some time, we found our feet and found the fishing game a relaxing, pleasant experience.

So, pack your tackle and head over to Steam, where you can net this whopper for just under $20 USD.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews, Simulations
FeaturedPCReviewSimulation
, , ,
About the Author
Michael P Cleworth
Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (PC) Review
8.5
1
 
Rick Henderson (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
 
Isonzo (PC) Review
9.0
Platforms
 
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 01 press material
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (PC) Review
 
OIP
Isonzo (PC) Review
 
Zoo Keeper
Zookeeper (PC) Review
 
Turbo Kid
Turbo Kid is a retro exploration adventure based on the 2015 movie – Steam demo soon
 
The Excavation of Hobs Barrow
Pixel art horror adventure The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow coming to PC
View All
Latest News
      
 
Gunslingers Zombies 01 press material

Tactical turn-based Gunslingers and Zombies coming to Switch

by SquallSnake on September 13, 2022
Gunslingers & Zombies, a tactical turn-based game set in the Wild West during a zombie invasion, will be released on Nintendo Switch on 15 September this year. This tactical strategy game invites players to visit a twisted post-apocalyptic world of [...]
11
 
I AI

Vertical shooter I, AI getting XSX/PS5 4k upgrade

by SquallSnake on September 12, 2022
Improved version of I, AI will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 23, 2022! Will support 4K and 120FPS. Price is $9.99 Xbox Series X|S version got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period. Xbox Series X|S version got -50% [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums