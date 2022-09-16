Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (PC) Review

Full Review

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2, sequel to Ultimate Fishing Simulator, is the closest you can get to the relaxing experience of fishing, without leaving the comfort of your own home. Enjoy the stunning scenery, the plethora of top-of-the-range equipment and a magnitude of different breeds of fish without breaking the bank or getting wet.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 – Graphics and User Interface

One of the first things we noticed about Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2, was the sharp and slick main menu. The numerous options were all neatly presented and extremely easy to navigate – a truly positive start and promising indication of what lay ahead.

After navigating through the menu, we quickly found ourselves in the game’s tutorial. Working in a way that explained the basics of the game, the tutorial was concise, to the point and insurmountably useful in such an intricately deep game.

After the short loading time, we found ourselves in a picturesque scene. The sharp, vivid graphics worked perfectly to set the scene and put us in the mood for a good days’ a-fishin’. We were very pleasantly surprised at just how pleasing Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 was on the eye.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 – Gameplay

Once you’re through the tutorial, you’ll be ready to travel the world in search of different types of fish. However, there’s still a steep hill to climb before you catch your first fish. You will also need to bring along your patience, as Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is realistic, often to a fault. In fact, we were just about to give up after an hour of casting and reeling in a fishless line, when we finally caught our first flapping fish – REJOICE!

If you fish in real life, you will be delighted to discover how accurate Fishing Simulator 2 is in comparison to the real deal. Different fish are more susceptible to chowing down on different types of bait and variables such as the night and day cycle also have a noticeable effect on how many fish bite. Furthermore, different hooks, lines and weights can be used to adapt to any situations thrown at you.

After successfully hooking and reeling in a fish, you are given the option to throw the finned fella back into the water, or to sell it for money to put towards new rods, bait and equipment. Doing the moral thing and throwing it back, however, will lead to your catch growing later down the line, or even procreating to add more creatures to the waters you fish.

The Underwater Camera Offers an Easier Fishing Experience

If you start the game on ‘normal’ difficulty (which we highly advise), you will start with the super-useful underwater camera. As the name suggests, this allows you to see below the surface of the water and keep a closer eye on those flappy fish. This comes in particularly handy when fishing new waters, allowing you to observe aquamarine activity up close and make decisions based on what’s occurring in the murkiest of depths. Higher difficulty levels, however, don’t give you any access to this wonder-tech.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 – Summary

If you’re a budding fisherperson there’s no doubt that you will immensely enjoy what Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 has to offer. The game explores the intricacies of the sport, giving anyone that’s ever held a rod a running head start. With that being said, we haven’t got much lakeside experience here at MyGamer, but, after quite some time, we found our feet and found the fishing game a relaxing, pleasant experience.

So, pack your tackle and head over to Steam, where you can net this whopper for just under $20 USD.