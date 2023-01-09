Slaycation Paradise (PC) Review

Full Review

Tucked away in the far reaches of our galaxy lies the perfect getaway retreat for tired and weary intergalactic travelers. Slaycation Paradise is a cutting-edge facility of the future that provides a service for those looking to slay their woes away.

What better way to unwind in a decaying world than to ship away to Slaycation Paradise and enjoy a little vacation of violence? There’s fun to be had for all of the family.

Slaycation Paradise – Twin-Stick Carnage

Slaycation Paradise is broken down into destinations, with different tours serving as stages to each one. The tours each offer a different experience of the destination and usually, all the tours need to be completed before unlocking the following destination and progressing through the game.

Merge Games’ latest offering plays out as a tower-defense shooter and relies heavily on both thumbstick for movement and aiming. You start out each tour with a timed period you can use to ready your defenses and collect any of the scrap metal dotted around each map. Defenses are made by placing turrets, walls and other armaments strategically around your position. Of course, a degree of skill is needed here and haphazardly placing resources will only ensure your quick demise when the hordes inevitably overwhelm you.

After this short period of time, a portal is opened and through it come waves of enemies. It’s your job to fight them back until the timer comes to an end and the portal closes. On top of this, of course, you need to stay alive.

Upgrading at Slaycation Paradise

As the game progresses the hordes become larger and fiercer. To keep your flesh on your bones, it’s vital to keep upgrading your defenses and using your resources wisely. Scrap metal is used as an in-game currency and can be found by interacting with the environment and wiping out waves of hungry enemies. By finding blueprints and using scrap to build new and improved defenses and weaponry you can give yourself a fighting chance in even the toughest of stages.

Slaycation Paradise now has a Survival Mode

Almost as if the octane-fuelled action of Slaycation Paradise wasn’t enough, Merge Games recently released a free DLC pack to their players. Featuring new weapons, maps, and enemies, the new content also boasts a brand new mode – survival mode.

The new Slaycation Paradise survival mode offers a new way to play; with unlimited non-stop mayhem to get your teeth stuck into, thrive, and grow with field perks as you meet wave after wave of ferocious enemies in blissful twin-stick pandemonium.

The Weaponry Slaycation Paradise

Not only does this space-age facility offer leisurely slaying, it also offers a whole manner of cool weapons to do so with. Kick ass classically with the good old-fashioned pump-action shotgun, or slay with style by launching cats at your foes with the cat-launcher, the choices are both wide and plentiful.

The sheer scale of choice of the Slaycation Paradise arsenal offers up a deep variety that keeps the game interesting and boosts that replay value massively.

Slaycation Paradise Summary

Merge Games has really pulled out all of the stops with Slaycation Paradise. Variety comes in from all angles with a healthy choice of weaponry, enemy variety and different maps. The action thunders along at breakneck speed and easily kept us captivated for the hours we lost while playing the game. To add the cherry atop the proverbial cake, Slaycation Paradise has a soundtrack to perfectly complement the guts and glory approach to this twin-stick tower-defense shooter.

Slaycation Paradise is out now on PC, Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.