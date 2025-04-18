Airlock Arena: Profit or Perish (PC) Review

Developed by Mason and John Norvell, Airlock Arena: Profit or Perish is an aromatic broth of chaos, danger, teamwork, pace and fun. Playing your role as a merchant of the galaxy can and will be testing work. However, your years in intergalactic retail have sharpened both your eye and your wits, offering you the experience-born wiles to spot endless opportunities where others merely see barren lands.

Airlock Arena will test your mettle as you complete a series of increasingly difficult contracts and fill your coffers by scouring the lands and selling just about anything you can lay your calloused hands upon. Master the tools of the trade to bend the physics of space to your very whim. Out there, where no one can hear you scream, it’s survival of the fittest.

Gather your Motley Crew

While it’s possible to enjoy Airlock Arena: Profit or Perish as a lone wolf, the game does encourage teamwork through multiplayer. Teaming up with up to three friends elevates the experience by ramping up the action.

To attract players to the multiplayer aspects of Airlock Arena, the developer duo have added remote support. This opens your options up by allowing your friends to stream the game through Steam Remote. Only one copy of the game will be required to enjoy the full and intended multiplayer experience.

No Contract is the Same in Airlock Arena: Profit or Perish

Thanks to procedural generation, Airlock Arena is devoid of repetitive missions. Each contract will be different to any other you have previously undertaken and can involve anything from smuggling illegal cargo and scavenging the spoils of battlefields to pilfering exotic and valuable artefacts and kidnapping bizarre creatures from the deepest depths of space.

To throw a proverbial spanner into the works, you will need to keep on top of ship maintenance to avoid a disaster. Extra plates to keep spinning include rebooting problematic computer systems, rebuilding internal walls and repairing broken engines. On top of all of this, it’s your responsibility to choose which sections of your ship to keep pressurised in order to best protect your precious cargo.

Strive to Survive in the Face of Danger

It goes without saying that the far reaches of space are home to a host of untold dangers. Whether you’re searching the bowels of derelict craft, investigating loot rich planetoids or even unloading cargo, you need to keep your wits sharp and your trigger finger ready for action.

The dangers of Airlock Arena are both perilous and unrelenting. You will need to give it everything if you plan to emerge bloodstained and victorious.

Battle Your Friends in Arena Airlock Death Match Mode

Have a score to settle with a friend or simply want to prove once and for all that you’re cock of the walk? Take to heated battle in the Airlock Arena Death Match mode and prove and settle old gripes and new.

System Requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

Processor: 3.5GHz CPU

Memory: 8 MB RAM

Graphics: GTX950

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 600 MB available space

Additional Notes: Multiplayer host should have a minimum of 10Mbps upload speed per player

Parting Words

Airlock Arena: Profit or Perish is chaotic, relentless, unforgiving and rewarding. While the going can get relatively tough, the rewards come in the form of a real sense of achievement.

If you’re a lone wolf then solo play is an option. However, the fun is delivered in spades when you team up with some friends.

Arena Airlock is available now on the Steam Store. A demo is available for those that like to try before they buy.

