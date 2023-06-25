Will the Banana Pi BPI-CM4 Outshadow Raspberry Pi’s Counterpart?

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

With the Banana Pi BPI-CM4 set to finally blow the Raspberry Pi straight out of the water, we take a look at the new SBC and what it can offer us, as gamers.

For the last decade, the world of SBCs (Single-Board Computers) has been reigned by the super-versatile Raspberry Pi. Used by computer hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts and creative thinkers since the first model was launched in 2012, the Raspberry Pi has since captured the hearts of many, all the while remaining relatively unchallenged in the market.

However, a new contender has stepped forward and into the gladiator’s stadium; wielding a faster processor, an improved RAM chip and boosted video performance as its trusted weapons. The question is, does it have what it takes to topple the reigning champion once and for all? More importantly, what does it mean for retro gamers?

Raspberry Pi CM4 vs Banana Pi BPI-CM4: Performance

Raspberry Pi is felled on the first bout by the mighty arm of Banana Pi and its mighty hex-core Amlogic A311D processor and dual ARM Cortex-A53s. Outshining the Raspberry Pi‘s quad Cortex-A72s, the Banana Pi reigns supreme for faster processing.

However, with it’s maximum RAM capacity of 8GB, the Banana Pi falls short with just 4GB; making the Raspberry Pi the better option for multi-tasking applications.

Banana Pi Supports RetrOrangePi Out of the Box

Unlike its adversary, the Banana Pi supports RetrOrangePi, right out of the box. This gives the BMI-CM4 a significant host of advantages over the Raspberry Pi-supported RetroArch. Not only does RetrOrangePi offer a bevy of pre-configured emulators, media stations and game cores, but it also offers an extensive games library that includes some of the greatest titles from the days of old.

With RetrOrangePi leaving RetroArch standing in terms of performance and features, we have a clear winner for the best device for retro gaming.

The Fun Doesn’t Stop at Gaming with the Banana Pi BPI-CM4

The Banana Pi BPI-CPM4 is a powerful single-board computer with various potential applications, outside of gaming. Its compact size and richness of useful features make it the ideal center point of an untold number of cool projects and inventions.

Many use such devices in-line with home automation systems, where it takes pride of place as a central information hub for all the home’s devices. Alternatively, you could use the on-board processing power and advanced connectivity capabilities to turn your Banana Pi into your very own media center; a Network Attached Storage (DAS) device, so you can share files with anyone connected or even stop adverts (almost) entirely with a quick Pi-Hole installation, the opportunities are in abundance.

Furthermore, the BPI-CPM4‘s GPIO pins and expansion slots make it suitable for prototyping and IoT projects, enabling users to develop custom solutions for specific needs. There are no real limits to the versatility offered with the Banana Pi BPM4, just you and your unbridled imagination.

Community Support – The Elephant in the Room

Raspberry Pi owners enjoy the help of a well-established community that has born an extensive selection of projects, tutorials, and resources. While the Banana Pi community has been growing, it still has a lot catching up to do . The availability of community support and resources can make for an improved gaming experience by providing access to a wealth of information, troubleshooting assistance, and an active community of fellow gamers to bounce ideas off.

Summary

In the hard-fought, dusty battle of SBCs for gaming supremacy, the Banana Pi BPI-CM4 emerges as the bloodied champion. With its powerful hardware specifications, smoother gameplay, enhanced graphics rendering, and expanded connectivity options, the BPI-CM4 demonstrates its potential to outshine its Raspberry Pi counterpart in the gaming arena. While factors such as community support and price should be considered, gaming enthusiasts looking for cutting-edge performance and a larger array of connectivity options should give the Banana Pi BPI-CM4 serious consideration for their gaming endeavors.