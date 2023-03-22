SimAirport (Xbox Series X) Review

Full Review

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Every once in a while a simulation game is released that brings a nostalgic charm along with an enjoyable playing experience; SimAirport is one of these. We won’t be too hasty and say it’s without its flaws, but all the same, it’s still a dependable game – if you like airports and simulators, of course.

SimAirport Graphics

Those that don’t appreciate the plain and simple graphics that games of yore deliver, likely won’t appreciate the graphical styling – or lack thereof – that SimAirport brings to the table. Having only released in 2017 (March 6) on Steam, it would be fair to say that they could have done more to appeal to today’s modern gamer.

Instead of spending a little more time and money on improving the aesthetics of the game, it seems as though the developers, LVGameDev LLC, have chosen the quickest and cheapest option by releasing a title graphically reminiscent of what was seen on our Amigas 500s, back in the day.

While these graphics won’t be a real issue for geriatrics like myself, many younger gamers will shun the title based on their early impressions.

SimAirport Gameplay

Hidden beneath the veneer of poor-quality graphics, however, is a deep and complex simulation game. If you hadn’t yet guessed, your job in AirportSim is to run an airport. It’s needless to say that this comes with its very own set of complications and calls for a keen eye for detail.

When you first arrive at your new airport, you need to first make sure your customers have all of the basic amenities: a place to eat, a place to carry out bodily functions, and a means to stave off boredom. These, of course, include cafes, toilets, and amusement arcades (in that very important order).

Once these basic customer needs are met, you are free to go forth and set up your airlines. Different airlines offer their own incentives that can be met by completing X, Y, and Z. Not only will finishing these objectives give your bank balance a boost, but they will also encourage the airlines to give you more business in the future.

Don’t Skip SimAirport’s Tutorial

In many games of this kind, you are led by the hand in the early stages of the game. SimAirport, however, prefers to throw you in at the deep end with no direction whatsoever. We first skipped the tutorial and were met with instant regret, soon before closing the game and starting the tutorial – like responsible adults.

It turns out that the tutorial is vital if you are to have an understanding of SimAirport. Here we learned the control mapping (fiddly, to say the least) and how to actually approach our new airport in the career mode.

The intricacies are all nicely explained in the informative, yet lengthy tutorial scenarios but it would have been nice to have a little guidance early on in the career instead.

The Bugs of SimAirport

No, we’re not talking about the cockroaches in the cafe, but the technical bugs that SimAirport seems to be infested with. Graphical hitches are commonplace, people walk through walls and workers stand on the spot for days during the building process. Though, in retrospect, the latter is probably true to life for many builders that I’ve hired over the years.

SimAirport Summary

Despite its graphical flaws and many bugs, SimAirport will no doubt be a fun experience for airline enthusiasts and builder-sim fans alike. However, patience is certainly the key as the learning process is slow and, with so much to learn, can quickly become tedious and drawn out.