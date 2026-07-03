The King Got Too Much Gold (PC) Review

Developed by CRETIGAMES, The King Got Too Much Gold has an intriguing title and a simple premise. You’re tasked with gathering piles of gold scattered around small maps and delivering them back to the king’s castle, gradually working your way through a series of levels. It sounds like the sort of game that could become surprisingly addictive with the right balance of progression and challenge.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t my experience.

I always try to give games enough time to show me what they have to offer before forming an opinion, but after 36 minutes, I’d reached a point where I simply didn’t feel compelled to continue. That’s not because the game was too difficult or frustrating. Quite the opposite, in fact. It was because almost nothing changed during that time.

A Simple Idea That Never Evolves

The objective really couldn’t be much more straightforward. Each level consists of a single screen filled with piles of gold. You collect the treasure, carry it back to the castle in the top-right corner of the screen, the head back out to collect more. That’s essentially the entire gameplay cycle.

Normally, simple mechanics aren’t necessarily a bad thing. Plenty of hit indie titles are built around one straightforward idea, before gradually introducing new mechanics, tougher enemies, or fresh objectives to keep things interesting.

Here, I kept waiting for that moment to present itself – it never did.

During my time with the game, there were no meaningful surprises, no environmental changes, and no fresh mechanics introduced to shake things up a little. Each and every level felt identical to the last, leaving me repeating the same routine over and over again (for 36 minutes) without anything mark my progress.

Where’s the Challenge?

Perhaps the biggest let-down for me was the complete lack of pressure.

There are no enemies chasing you, no hazards demanding quick reflexes, and nothing standing between you and (yet) another trip back to the castle carrying more gold. As a result, the game rarely asks anything of the player beyond clicking where you want to move to next. With no sense of danger or urgency, each level quickly blends into the next.

I found myself expecting something to happen. Maybe tougher stages, environmental obstacles, or enemies to force me to think differently. Instead, the gameplay remained almost exactly the same from the beginning to the end of my session.

That reputation set in very quickly but has left a lasting impression.

Little Motivation to Continue

One of the bigger strengths of games with simple gameplay is usually their progression systems. Discovering new mechanics, having to think outside the box to outwit enemies, or slowly mastering increasingly difficult challenges gives platers a reason to keep going.

I never really found that incentive in The King Got Too Much Gold beyond repeating upgrade offers.

Perhaps later levels introduce more variety, but based on what I experienced, there wasn’t enough to encourage me to push through in the hope things would improve. Every new stage felt like more of the same rather than a reward for progressing.

That’s ultimately why I stopped playing.

Not because I was stuck, but because I genuinely felt I’d already seen everything the game had to offer.

Summary

I genuinely wanted to find something that would make me stick with The King Got Too Much Gold, but after just over half an hour, I simply wasn’t having fun anymore.

There’s certainly potential hidden within the core idea, and it’s possible later stages introduce mechanics that completely change the experience. However, first impressions matter, and the opening part of the game never gave me a compelling reason to keep playing long enough to find out.

Sometimes a game only needs a few minutes to convince you there’s something worth discovering, sadly this one had over half an hour and still never managed it.