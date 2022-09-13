Isonzo (PC) Review

Avatar of Michael P Cleworth
by Michael P Cleworth on September 13, 2022
PC
5
0
Full Review

Isonzo is the third installment of the WW1 Game Series of the Verdun and Tannenberg. Set in the rocky Italian Alps, this authentic FPS takes us back in time to the bleak, destructive age of the first world war. Throwing you straight into the bullet-riddled real-world battles of Isonzo, you are tasked with a series of objectives to complete under heavy fire. Isonzo is far from tame.

Isonzo is Historically Authentic

What stands out about Isonzo is the wonderful fact that it’s historically accurate. Set across all twelve of the battles of Isonzo, the game’s timeline covers the three years between 1915 and 1917 (inclusive) and offers an authentic experience throughout. In this respect, Isonzo is the game we hoped DICE’s Battlefield 1 would have been.

Isonzo review

Gameplay

Being historically on-point would be of little use if the actual gameplay wasn’t up to par. It’s great to say that the attention to detail hasn’t gone to waste in Isonzo. The action unfolding around you is nothing short of breath-taking; fighter planes swoop down low from the skies, dropping devastating bombs that explode around you; mortar shells crash into nearby rocks and rounds whizz past at deadly speed as you fight alongside your comrades to push forward toward the objective. It really is exhilarating stuff.

Isonzo review

In fact, everything in Isonzo works in perfect symphony to immerse you into your surroundings and the carnage unfolding around you. The vast 48-player battles are everything we could ever want in a shooter and often even more.

The chaos of the battlefield really brings Isonzo to life and is executed with laser precision and an intelligent flair. It’s clear when you’re knee-deep in the action and dodging death that this is not a case of luck, but a well-orchestrated medley of carnage and clever planning.

Graphics and Sound

Aside from the hyper-realistic atmosphere of Isonzo, the game is also home to some visually stunning graphics. It’s strange to see battles of such destruction being set among picturesque mountains and through idyllic rural streets, but the beauty of the battleground contrasts perfectly with the pandemonium of WWI warfare.

Isonzo review

To add the cherry atop the proverbial cake, the sound effects in Isonzo bring the warzone to life. The clicking of a bolt-action, the nearby explosions, and cries of utter despair all add massively to the experience and put the player as close to the frontline as humanly possible without risking life or limb in the theatre of war.

Online Opponents MiA

In every which way, Isonzo is one hell of a game. It does, however, have one major issue: a lack of multiplayer opponents. I found myself playing with and against a lot of bots and eventually this started to ruin my experience. In all fairness, however, the developers told us that this was due to the game being in early access stages and only open to PC players. We have all the faith that once the floodgates open, the players will come streaming in, especially so when the game is launched on the Xbox Series consoles and the PlayStation 5.

ss adaa19d54396e69efa376858e3d95d4e562c3076.1920x1080

Summary

This WWI FPS has a lot to offer and it’s evident that a lot of fine-tuning has gone on behind the scenes to bring us such a crisp, smooth and exciting experience. Everything from the sounds of rifles being made ready to fire, to the falling bombs offer themselves to perfect this WW1 FPS and put you deep into the action.

If you’re a fan of historical shooters, Isonzo is the ideal game of 2022 for you, Saying that, any fan of solid and strong FPS games will appreciate the sheer brilliance of this title. Isonzo will be available on Steam and all major consoles from September 13, 2022.

Even if you do not enjoy intense war-based first person shooters, you might want to check out other titles by M2H Games that are a little more family friendly.

