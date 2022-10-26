Gas Station Simulator (Xbox One) Review

Full Review

Gas Station Simulator is the new game in Drago Entertainment’s repertoire. So far this year, we have seen a magnitude of simulation games being released. With electricians, power washer operatives, chefs, fisherpeople, farmers, and train drivers all receiving the simulation treatment; it really does seem we are slap bang in the middle of the Era of the Sim.

Gas Station Sim – Gameplay and Premise

When your remarkably shifty uncle loans you the money to set up a gas station in the middle of the desert, it seems you’re in on your luck. However, after receiving a beating by hired thugs, you realize that you have your work cut out if you’re to settle the debt.

In Gas Station Simulator, you start with a decrepit shell of a gas station that – through years of neglect -, needs a lot of work, acumen, and TLC to restore it to its former glory and turn your uncle’s money into money of your own.

When you first enter your new business premises, it’s made pretty clear that customers will be put off spending money there if you don’t roll up your sleeves and get stuck into some serious tidying up. In Gas Station Simulator, however, even that’s a game.

Starting with the small stuff, you pick up a garbage bag and get to work. When a bag becomes full, it’s automatically tied off and another bag is opened. These tied bags can then be thrown into surrounding dumpsters and offer points when you land a bag inside them. The further away you are, the higher the score.

Managing a Gas Station

As simple as this sounds, Gas Station Simulator proves quite the contrary. While your gas station is open, you are met with an abundance of tasks, making you one busy dude (or dudette). Aside from your usual gas station-y duties – like filling cars with gas, you are met with a plethora of other day-to-day duties.

A constant stream of customers can never be a bad thing, for any business. However, as a one-man team, these fast become a real thorn in your side when you’re juggling a number of different jobs. In the later stages of the game, you can hire a team of staff. Early on, serving customers (another mini-game), clearing the road of blockages using a small digger, filling cars, repairing cars, and controlling stock are all your responsibilities to bear.

The Variety of Gas Station Simulator

Playing as a jack of all trades (but master of none) can be a pretty intense experience. However, your hard work will pay off as the magnitude of tasks offers variety in abundance. While playing Gas Station Simulator you seldom have time to become bored.

With your days as a Gas Station manager being so chaotic, it can take a little time to get used to the relentless pace of the game. As the days roll on by, however, you will inevitably find yourself playing the game in your own way and building a routine that will seamlessly slip into the rapid beat of a day in the life of a Gas Station Manager.

Gas Station Simulator – Summary

If you like simulation games, Gas Station Simulator is the answer to your prayers. With the many tasks involved, the game goes way beyond our earlier expectations and brings a fun and frantic simulation game to shine over the rest. Drago Entertainment has definitely set a bar for future titles and we can’t wait to see them.

Gas Station Simulator is out now on PC and will be arriving on PS4/5 and Xbox One/XS on October the 20th, 2022.